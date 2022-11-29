Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
Related
South Street jeweler convicted of selling fake Rolexes, concealing cash flow
A former South Street jeweler was convicted at trial of knowingly selling counterfeit Rolex watches and failing to report thousands of dollars in sales.
NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores
A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
NJ man gets 15 years for trying to kill woman in Toms River hotel
A Millville man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison, stemming from the brutal stabbing of a woman last year at a hotel in Toms River. Carles Bryant, 36, previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the March 2021 incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue.
Woman carjacked at Walgreens in Englishtown, NJ
ENGLISHTOWN — Three thieves who carjacked a woman in a drug store parking lot Wednesday morning were thwarted by a flat tire. Police also believe the suspects have been involved in other criminal activity in two towns. Englishtown police said a woman reported she ran from her car after...
Trenton, NJ councilwoman questioned whether police director is really Black
TRENTON — The capital city's police director says he has been harassed by a vocal councilwoman who even questioned his blackness. In the lawsuit filed against Councilwoman Robin Vaughn and the city of Trenton, Police Director Steve Wilson claimed his rights under New Jersey's law against discrimination was violated.
Public's Help Sought In Shooting Of South Jersey Teenager
Authorities seek the public's help providing information about a shooting that took place in Burlington County. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans.
Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer
The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
Audit finds NJ city overpaying for health benefits, sick leave
TRENTON – Brigantine could have saved $191,000 last year by participating in a state health care program, and its pension plan for lifeguards faces a $4.5 million deficit, according to an audit by the state comptroller. The costs of health benefits are a big political topic currently, as counties...
Authorities Ask For Help Finding Person Who Shot a 16-year-old in Burlington County, NJ
Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help as they search for the person who shot a teenager Thursday night. The incident happened at around 10:30 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township. Authorities say the victim, a 16-year-old man, suffered a non-life-threatening injury to...
Monmouth County HOPE One Mobile Unit continues saving lives during challenging drug epidemic
There are lifelines, there is help, and there is always hope as communities across the Jersey Shore and beyond battle the ongoing drug epidemic that has taken so many lives in recent history. One such lifeline that offers help and hope came to be in 2018 in Monmouth County and...
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve
ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
southjerseyobserver.com
NJ Dept. of Human Services Awards Contract to Provide Family Support in Psychiatric Screening Services in Burlington & Camden Counties
Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman today announced on December 1, 2022 that the Department has awarded a contract to Legacy Treatment Services to provide support and information about mental illness and treatment options for families of individuals who are experiencing a psychiatric crisis and are receiving psychiatric emergency screening services in Burlington and Camden counties.
Entire block up for sale in Jersey Shore town
Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
NJ company could revolutionize EV battery recycling
As sales of electric vehicles shoot higher in New Jersey and across the nation, there are growing concerns about recycling the batteries that run these cars and trucks, so they don’t wind up being tossed in a landfill or posing an explosive threat. Now comes word a New Jersey...
A Weekend of Royalty Is Just 1 Hour From Mercer County, NJ
All of us have dreamed of living in a castle and being royalty at some point, right? Now if you just drive a little over an hour, you’ll be able to feel like a medieval queen or king. I saw this Airbnb pop up on the website while looking...
US Marshals Arrest Camden Suspect In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor
A Camden City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man earlier this month, authorities said. Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with killing 30-year-old Ryan Hodge, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
southjerseyobserver.com
New Jersey Department of Human Services
This initiative will work to provide support as an outreach program, involving meeting families in their homes. It will also work collaboratively with hospital emergency rooms in Camden and Burlington counties when psychiatric screening services have been deployed to connect with an individual.
Deptford, NJ woman killed by ex-boyfriend who then took his own life
DEPTFORD — A couple was found dead inside a home early Monday evening in what the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office called a murder-suicide. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
Old Bridge, NJ hit and run drags victim 100 feet — cops need your help
OLD BRIDGE — A driver struck a female who was crossing the street, then dragged her approximately 100 feet before fleeing the scene, according to authorities. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Old Bridge Police Department are seeking the public's help in getting answers related to the hit and run.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0