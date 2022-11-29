ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clementon, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

NJ man admits role in 13 armed robberies at stores

A 45-year-old Union County man has admitted to taking part in a string of armed robberies at convenience and liquor stores in New Jersey and New York, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Jaime Fontanez, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court on Wednesday to charges stemming from the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Woman carjacked at Walgreens in Englishtown, NJ

ENGLISHTOWN — Three thieves who carjacked a woman in a drug store parking lot Wednesday morning were thwarted by a flat tire. Police also believe the suspects have been involved in other criminal activity in two towns. Englishtown police said a woman reported she ran from her car after...
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Public's Help Sought In Shooting Of South Jersey Teenager

Authorities seek the public's help providing information about a shooting that took place in Burlington County. The shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Brett Evans.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

NJ Dept. of Human Services Awards Contract to Provide Family Support in Psychiatric Screening Services in Burlington & Camden Counties

Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman today announced on December 1, 2022 that the Department has awarded a contract to Legacy Treatment Services to provide support and information about mental illness and treatment options for families of individuals who are experiencing a psychiatric crisis and are receiving psychiatric emergency screening services in Burlington and Camden counties.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Entire block up for sale in Jersey Shore town

Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
AVALON, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest Camden Suspect In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

A Camden City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man earlier this month, authorities said. Abdur Catoe, 36, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with killing 30-year-old Ryan Hodge, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.
CAMDEN, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

New Jersey Department of Human Services

This initiative will work to provide support as an outreach program, involving meeting families in their homes. It will also work collaboratively with hospital emergency rooms in Camden and Burlington counties when psychiatric screening services have been deployed to connect with an individual.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

