State revokes certification of convicted former sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the state of Georgia has revoked the law enforcement certification for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Executive Director Mike Ayers confirmed to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
Students couldn’t use intercom to call for help when teacher was attacked in Gwinnett Co. classroom
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A student who witnessed another student attack her teacher inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday said students tried to call administrators for help, but no one came due to a broken intercom. The fight happened at Discovery High School on Tuesday afternoon. The teacher has not...
Hoax calls reporting school shootings made about several Georgia schools
A rash of hoax calls to Georgia police departments reporting shootings at schools is triggering searches, lockdowns and chaos at schools throughout the entire state. In Coastal Georgia, Brunswick High School was cleared by law enforcement after a threat was made against the school Wednesday morning. As a precaution all...
capitalbnews.org
On the Last Days of Early Voting, Metro Atlanta Residents Aren’t Mincing Words
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta has been speaking with Black voters to share their stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit us up at atltips@capitalbatl.org.
Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes.
AccuWeather
Family of Georgia teen who died of heatstroke after school basketball drill accepts $10 million settlement
(CNN) -- A school board will pay a $10 million settlement in the death of 16-year-old Imani Bell, an Atlanta-area basketball player whose 2019 death from heat-related injuries led to murder charges against two coaches, the family's legal team said. The payout from the Clayton County Board of Education, which...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools lock down in response to phony threats, police say
Fake threats affected Cartersville and Cambridge high schools in metro Atlanta. Savannah High School was one of the first schools targeted by the hoax.
Georgia Park Visitor Makes Chilling Discovery In Woods
They had been there for nearly six months.
Superintendent responds after Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied in classroom attack
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County School’s superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts has responded after a cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News earlier this week showed a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom. The attack happened just before 11a.m. Tuesday at Discovery High...
One Georgia Chick-Fil-A Is Getting A $3 Million Remodel
Customers can look forward to these big updates.
atlantanewsfirst.com
5 Atlanta youths move into their own apartments after living on the streets
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - From unhoused to homebound! Five Atlanta youths are moving into their very first apartments today! They have overcome so much to get the keys to their own space. KJ Kegler is 23 years old. She spent her childhood in group homes, and years after,...
infosecurity-magazine.com
Eight Charged with $30m Unemployment Benefits Fraud
Eight people have been charged with conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor (GaDOL) out of tens of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits. Among the defendants are Vienna, Georgia residents Tyshion Nautese Hicks, 30, Macovian Doston, 29, and Membrish Brown, 27. Also accused are Warner Robins, Georgia residents Shatara Hubbard, 34, and A’Darrion Alexander, 27, as well as Cordele residents Torella Wynn, 30, and Kenya Whitehead, 35.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
Texas man fatally shot in the head in Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. — A man from Texas was shot in the head on Tuesday and died days later, and police are still looking for a suspect. Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called regarding a person shot on Estates Court in Norcross just around 6:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Rivieria-Zuniga alive, but with had been shot in the head.
Atlanta restores William Bagley’s Name to Buckhead Park
The city of Atlanta is restoring the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road....
WTVM
‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
Update On Georgia Man Who Disappeared During Car Emmisons Test
He told his wife that he was on his way home.
Rapper Asian Doll sentenced to pre-trial diversion program after October arrest in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta police arrested 25-year-old Misharron Allen, also known as the rapper Asian Doll, in Douglas County last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Allen was arrested after she reportedly drove close to 20 mph over the speed limit, officials...
Clayton County offering residents computer training courses
Clayton County’s Office of Digital Equity is offering residents of the south metro Atlanta community free training on na...
