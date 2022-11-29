ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

capitalbnews.org

On the Last Days of Early Voting, Metro Atlanta Residents Aren’t Mincing Words

Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta has been speaking with Black voters to share their stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit us up at atltips@capitalbatl.org.
GEORGIA STATE
infosecurity-magazine.com

Eight Charged with $30m Unemployment Benefits Fraud

Eight people have been charged with conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor (GaDOL) out of tens of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits. Among the defendants are Vienna, Georgia residents Tyshion Nautese Hicks, 30, Macovian Doston, 29, and Membrish Brown, 27. Also accused are Warner Robins, Georgia residents Shatara Hubbard, 34, and A’Darrion Alexander, 27, as well as Cordele residents Torella Wynn, 30, and Kenya Whitehead, 35.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Texas man fatally shot in the head in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. — A man from Texas was shot in the head on Tuesday and died days later, and police are still looking for a suspect. Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called regarding a person shot on Estates Court in Norcross just around 6:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Alinton Joel Rivieria-Zuniga alive, but with had been shot in the head.
NORCROSS, GA
WTVM

‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
ATLANTA, GA

