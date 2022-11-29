‘The Amazing Race 34’: Claire ‘Feels Bad’ for Yelling at Aubrey

Without fail, almost every season of The Amazing Race includes at least one contestant with a fear of heights having to complete a height challenge . And for The Amazing Race 34 , that was Claire Rehfuss and Aubrey Ares. They and their respective partners, Derek Xiao and David Hernandez, worked together throughout the Megaleg. But when they got to the second Roadblock, Claire didn’t want to talk to Aubrey.

Derek Xiao, Claire Rehfuss, Aubrey Ares, and David Hernandez | Photo: CBS

Claire had to conquer her fear of heights in ‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 10

Since Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos dominated the second half of the Megaleg in The Amazing Race 34 Episode 10, Derek and Claire and Aubrey and David fought for second place. However, they agreed to help one another with the Detour and the Roadblock. Unfortunately, the two most scared of heights — Claire and Aubrey — volunteered to do the Roadblock.

For this final challenge of the Megaleg, racers had to walk a tightrope suspended 300 feet above a gorge and pick the correct clue that displayed the Andalusia flag.

Both Claire and Aubrey panicked before, during, and after the Roadblock. And while they were on the tightrope, Aubrey tried to ask Claire how she was doing, and Claire said, “Please don’t talk to me. I’m sorry.” However, Aubrey didn’t hear her and asked, “Huh?” Claire reiterated, “Don’t talk to me.” Aubrey apologized and said to herself, “Talking was actually helping me.”

When they reached the end, Claire and Aubrey helped one another pick the right clue. They then walked back across the tightrope and returned to their significant others. When Claire reached Derek, though, she broke down and started sobbing.

At the end of The Amazing Race 34 Episode 10, Aubrey and David came in second place, and Derek and Claire finished in second.

Claire apologized to Aubrey and the workers

During Derek and Claire’s recap of The Amazing Race 34 Episode 10 on YouTube , Claire commented on the Roadblock and explained how she felt during and after the challenge.

“So, we’re going across. Poor Aubrey is trying to talk to me,” Claire started. “I am someone, and you see it later, when I am having a stressful internal time, I do not want to be speaking … Toxic part of myself, I suppose. Poor Aubrey’s trying to talk to me, and I’m like, ‘Please don’t talk!’ And she’s like, ‘Wait, what’d you say?’ And I’m like, ‘Do not talk to me!’ She’s like, ‘Oh, OK.'”

She continued, “Poor Aubrey. I really feel bad … Also, in my head, I am silent during this. Like, I know I yelled at Aubrey, and I know I yelled at that guy. But otherwise, I don’t remember talking. I was really blacked out.”

As she finished the task, Claire said she did “feel really bad, so I apologize. I really was profusely apologizing afterward, as well. I was like, ‘Let the people know I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to, you know, whatever, yell at everyone there.’ The poor workers.”

Why did Claire do the Roadblock in ‘The Amazing Race 34’ Episode 10?

Claire explained in the YouTube video why she volunteered to do the Roadblock in The Amazing Race 34 if she was afraid of heights.

“A few things went into the decision,” Claire shared. “One, I was going to do this Roadblock basically no matter what because this was going to be my very last Roadblock that I had to do. And at this point, I would have six. Two, if it was heights, I was always going to do a heights challenge because I figured it would just be like bungee jumping. Anyone can fall. Anyone can bungee jump.”

She added, “Three, I have been paying attention in general. I have been really studying for memory. I have a good memory. So, why not? Of course, I’m going to do this. It will be what it will be, and I’ll just get it through.”

The Amazing Race 34 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.