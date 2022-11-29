Read full article on original website
Cultimate Foods Raises €700k To Develop Cultivated Fat for Hybrid Alt-Meat Products
Fat is sexy, don’t you know? In particular, the type of fat made without killing any animals. One company working on such a fat is Cultimate Foods, a Berlin-based startup developing cultivated fat for hybrid alt-meat products. The company announced it has raised a pre-seed €700 thousand round led by Big Idea Ventures, ProVeg International, and Realum.cloud.
Company Behind Babybel Cheese Bets Big on Non-Animal Casein With Standing Ovation Partnership
Today French cheese giant Bel Group, the company behind cheese brands Babybel, The Laughing Cow, and Boursin announced an exclusive partnership with precision fermentation specialist Standing Ovation to incorporate the startup’s animal-free casein milk protein into select cheese offerings. The deal follows an equity investment made by Bel Group into the Paris-based startup in September.
The Moldmentum Continues: Fungi Protein Gets a Trade Group
If there was an alt-protein prediction that was easy to make for 2022, it was that fungi-powered protein would have a good year. All the signs were there: Interesting new products making their way to market, impressive advances in manufacturing, and new funding rounds coming in despite growing market uncertainty. And as we near the end of the year, there’s yet another sign that this nascent space will continue to mature in 2023 and beyond: a new trade association.
Bellwether Launches Cloud-Powered Small Batch Coffee Roasting-on-Demand
Bellwether, a maker of electric ventless coffee roasters for small-batch roasters and coffee shops, has launched a cloud-connected roasting service that enables coffee shops and retailers to roast coffee via a sharing economy model. The new service – called Bellwether on Demand – allows anyone interested in roasting a batch...
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Subway Debuts Smart Fridges To Sell Pre-Made Sandwiches
Subway believes you can, and to that end, the sandwich franchiser has begun to roll out a new line of smart fridges in the US to sell premade Subway sandwiches. The new fridges feature “artificial intelligence and natural language processing” and are restocked daily with sandwiches from local franchisees. The new line of vending machines is a part of the company’s growing focus on non-traditional formats to target “on-the-go” customers.
Restaurant Tech News Pod: Web3 Restaurants, Sweetgreen Robots, Subway Smart Fridge
Last week I caught up with Expedite’s Kristen Hawley to talk about some of the recent happenings in the world of restaurant tech. Some of the stories we talked about on this episode include:. Subway debuts smart fridges to sell sandwiches as they up their unattended retail efforts. Flyfish...
Reusable Takeout Containers Gain Traction at Universities, But What About Restaurants?
Like everywhere else, colleges saw a jump in takeout food and delivery during the pandemic as students avoided the dining hall amidst stringent social distancing rules at the height of COVID. However, even as things normalize, on-the-go food options put into place during the pandemic remain popular due to the convenience they afford busy college students, resulting in a lot of single-use containers making their way toward landfills.
Watch as AppHarvest’s Automated Indoor Farm Takes Produce From Pre-Seed to Packaging
Even if you’re aware of controlled environment agriculture, a tech-forward approach to indoor farming that can include techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics, vertical farming, automation, and more, chances are you haven’t seen a CEA system take a plant from seed to packaging. Well, today’s your lucky day because...
Re-Nuble Aims to Use Food Waste To Make Indoor Agriculture More Sustainable
The role of indoor growing, ranging from small indoor vertical farms to large greenhouses, is vital to sustaining the world’s food supply. Controlled Environmental Agriculture is essential for growing crops in underused spaces, rooftops, and rows of vertical gardens. Seizing upon this vital resource, Tinia Pina, Founder & CEO of ReNuble, has taken up the challenge to help this idea scale. With a best-in-class nutrient and growing medium, Pina’s company has created organic compounds sourced from food waste for sterile, technology-driven hydroponic and soilless systems.
Steakholder Files Patent For Printing Flaky Fish
Steakholder Foods announced today it has filed a provisional patent with the US Patent Office for a new process to create cell-cultured fish with layers of tissue to achieve “the characteristic tender flakiness of cooked fish.”. The company, formerly known as MeatTech 3D, says the new approach will be...
Ottonomy Partners With Norwegian Post Office to Trial Sidewalk Robot Delivery
Ottonomy.IO, a maker of autonomous (and swervy!) sidewalk delivery robots, has partnered with Posten Norge to trial its robot in Oslo. The partnership, which also includes Nordic autonomous vehicle integrator Holo, will test how autonomous robots can improve Norway’s post office intra-logistics in city centers. Posten Norge also plans to trial Ottobots for first-mile pick-ups, receiving and delivering goods for the digital marketplace AMOI from the Aker Brygge area in Oslo.
Capsule-Killer CoffeeB Continues Momentum With German Retail Partnership
The Coffee Ball just keeps on rolling. Swiss retail giant Migros, the company behind the CoffeeB coffee brewing system, announced this week it has struck a deal with Germany’s largest retailer in EDEKA. According to the release, EDEKA will begin rolling out the capsule-less coffee system to its 11,000 stores in April 2023.
Monarch Launches Production of Electric, Driver-Optional Tractor
Monarch, a California-based maker of autonomous electric tractors, announced it had launched production of its first model, the MK-V. The first models of the MK-V, a driver-optional, all-electric tractor, will be going to Constellation Brands, a large wine and spirits producer. According to Monarch, the first six MK-Vs off the production line are heading to Constellation.
Cove’s Biodegradable Water Bottle Inches Closer to Market (But Don’t Expect Plastic Waste to Disappear Anytime Soon)
Is the end of the plastic water bottle finally in sight?. According to a story in Bloomberg, one startup’s vision of delivering a fully biodegradable plastic alternative to the water bottle is inching closer to reality after years of development and delays. Cove, a company that has raised $20...
Do We Really Need a Self-Heating Soup Can?
Here’s a question: Do we need a self-heating soup can?. Believe it or not, it’s a challenge startups have been trying to tackle for decades. And while it may seem like an odd question, there is definitely a need for meal-heating solutions among outdoor adventurers, first responders, and military personnel on-the-go, all of whom periodically need a hot meal but don’t have immediate access to a kitchen or campfire.
Perfect Day is Building an AWS for Precision Fermentation
Back when Amazon was still just an e-commerce company, its founder Jeff Bezos had become frustrated that every project it spun up took so long to get going. So when he asked his then-chief of staff Andy Jassy to investigate, Jassy found that everyone was spending all their time reinventing wheels:
GE Appliances Debuts Voice-Controlled Smart Mixer That Detects Texture and Viscosity
GE Appliances just dropped an interesting new appliance: a smart stand mixer with built-in scale, app control for guided recipes, and voice control through Alexa and Google Home. The Profile Smart Mixer is, as far as I can tell, the first Wi-Fi controlled smart mixer on the market, which is...
High Tech Farmer AppHarvest is Rapidly Running Out of Money
Kentucky-based controlled environmental agriculture company AppHarvest has warned in its latest financial report that it only has enough capital to continue operations into the first quarter of 2023. According to its quarterly report filed on November 7th, the company says there is “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as...
