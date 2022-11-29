A few lucky San Franciscans can now hail Cruise’s driverless taxi in the city, so we wanted to test out the experience for ourselves. It was a hilarious ride: We chased down our Cruise car, sat at countless red lights (even when signaling for a right turn), played trivia and got stuck behind an idling truck. But most importantly, we made it to our destination safely—which is what you’d ultimately hope for from a driverless ride.

