sfstandard.com
Power Line Issue That Slowed New Central Subway Service Fixed
An equipment failure that caused trains to move slowly in San Francisco’s new Central Subway on Sunday has been fixed. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency crews inspected, replaced and realigned support cables at the crossover tracks near Chinatown-Rose Pak Station that caused a misalignment of the sectionalizing breaker—an automatic switch—on the subway’s overhead power lines.
Transportation officials consider plan for commuters to pay tolls on busy Bay Area freeways
Transportation officials are considering the proposal as part of an effort to ease traffic congestion and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
KTVU FOX 2
2 remain hospitalized after bus strikes 16 cars in Serramonte Center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. - A bus collided with 16 vehicles in the parking lot of a Daly City shopping center Friday afternoon. Two people remain hospitalized in San Francisco after four were initially transported from the scene, according to SamTrans. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, SamTrans said. The transit operator initially said one person was in critical condition.
NBC Bay Area
Storm Floods Streets, Downs Trees in San Francisco
The storm contributed to some problems in San Francisco Thursday. A large ficus tree fell down on overhead Muni lines on Mission Street near 11th Street and there was some local street flooding as well. The street was blocked for most of the day. The first tree fell, crews responded...
sfstandard.com
This Gardener Takes Care of Lombard Street’s Crookedest Block All by Herself
Lombard Street is famous for its steep, crooked right-of-way, paved with red brick and offering an impossibly gorgeous view of Telegraph Hill. Or, rather, the block of it between Hyde and Leavenworth streets is. Most city residents experience Lombard via its flatter, longer section, a traffic-clogged quasi-expressway en route to the Golden Gate Bridge.
sfstandard.com
Buying San Francisco: Which Home Near the Wilds of the City?
Editor’s Note: There are few things San Franciscans love to talk about more than real estate. So in that spirit, the Standard presents Buying San Francisco, a profile of two homes going head-to-head in what’s quickly pivoted to a buyer’s market. A single-family home in San Francisco...
sfstandard.com
BART Set To Ax $6.40 ‘Excursion Fare’ for Riders
If you’re a BART rider who’s ever had to leave the station for a canceled train or forgotten item at home—then you’ve probably paid the dreaded “excursion fare.”. The fare charges riders for entering and exiting a station without ever boarding a train. But the...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area transportation officials could turn freeways into tollways
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area transportation officials want to hear from the public about ways to fix congested freeways. One of the options they're considering: Turning those freeways into tollways, and charging drivers by the mile. While commuters are used to paying tolls to cross Bay Area bridges. But what...
San Francisco's self-cleaning public toilets make me scared for the future
"Mysterious vacuum sounds and clanging noises emanated from behind its curved closed doors."
Bay Area's 1st major winter storm packs punch causing flooding, numerous accidents and backups
From the closure of a North Bay high school to flooded roadways, the Bay Area's first major winter storm wreaked havoc across the region Thursday morning.
Here's how cold it is across the San Francisco Bay Area
The bone-chilling conditions came after a storm system delivered a heavy dose of rain.
Residents reject central bikeway on Valencia Street
A feedback report released Monday regarding the SFMTA’s proposed center-running bike lane reaffirmed community rumblings against the proposal. Hard pass, said the majority of respondents to the transit agency’s open-house surveys in September. And now, the agency is headed back to the drawing board, meaning the long-awaited project will see further delays.
sfstandard.com
Cruise’s Robotaxi Revolution Is Hitting the Gas in San Francisco
It’s hard to explain the feeling when a Cruise vehicle pulls up to pick you up with no one in the driver’s seat. There’s a bit of apprehension, a bit of wonder, a bit of: “Is this actually happening?”. And in my case, there was a...
sfstandard.com
SF Condo Prices Continue To Drop, but It’s the Worst in this Neighborhood
Condos account for the bulk of San Francisco’s new housing inventory. But with concerns about a possible recession, legions of tech layoffs and a downtown corridor that closely resembles a ghost town, nobody’s willing to buy—and it looks like economists’ grim prediction of an epic commercial real estate crash is already unfolding in San Francisco.
Driver killed after collision with Caltrain near Broadway Station in Burlingame, officials say
A bus bridge has been set up between Hayward Park and Millbrae after a deadly accident involving a Caltrain at Broadway Station in Burlingame.
sfstandard.com
We Rode Through SF in Cruise’s Driverless Car. Here’s How It Went
A few lucky San Franciscans can now hail Cruise’s driverless taxi in the city, so we wanted to test out the experience for ourselves. It was a hilarious ride: We chased down our Cruise car, sat at countless red lights (even when signaling for a right turn), played trivia and got stuck behind an idling truck. But most importantly, we made it to our destination safely—which is what you’d ultimately hope for from a driverless ride.
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
It’s the last month of the year, and new eateries are sprouting up across the Bay Area just in time for the holiday festivities. East Bay fans of Montesacro may be pleased to learn that they’ll no longer need to cross the Bay Bridge to enjoy their favorite SoMa pinseria. The restaurant has expanded in the 925, introducing their hand-pressed pies to Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza shopping district—near the intersection of Interstate 680 and State Route 24.
NBC Bay Area
Clean Cars for All Offers Incentives to Get Rid of Gas-Powered Vehicles
The Clean Cars for All program, launched by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, offers monetary incentives to drivers who get rid of their fossil fuel vehicles. Eligible vehicle owners can receive thousand of dollars in grant money to put towards a replacement vehicle or a prepaid card to use toward public transit rides or to buy electric bikes.
New SFPD traffic policy would ban nine ‘pretext’ stops
San Francisco police would no longer be permitted to stop a driver for sleeping in their car, missing a front license plate or hanging fuzzy dice from the rearview mirror, according to a new traffic enforcement policy released today by the Police Commission. The new draft policy would ban police...
'Coldest night of the season': Widespread 30s forecast across Bay Area
Chilly air is spilling into the Bay Area behind a cold front that delivered a heavy dose of rain.
Comments / 2