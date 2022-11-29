The past few years have left many of us reeling, with events moving so fast that historians and political writers have been scrambling to catch up. Publishing lead times are months long: at least one biography of Liz Truss was scheduled for Christmas publication and has had to be rapidly rewritten. You can probably skip that. Instead, reach for the tonic of Marina Hyde’s What Just Happened?! Dispatches from Turbulent Times (Guardian Faber). Based on her cult Guardian columns, Hyde’s book takes us from the Brexit referendum of 2016, through the horrors of Donald Trump and the Covid-19 pandemic, to Boris Johnson finally being prised out of 10 Downing Street in 2022 (“Johnson is leaving office with the same dignity he brought to it: none. I’ve seen more elegant prolapses”).

