Machine parts manufacturing company expanding Charleston Co. operations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A company specializing in machine parts and products announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Zeltwanger LP is relocating to 9551 Palmetto Commerce Parkway. The company is expected to invest $12.5 million and create 24 new jobs. “This expansion demonstrates our long-term commitment...
Steel and metal manufacturer expanding operations in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer is expanding its operations in Charleston County, the company announced Friday. Metal Trades, Inc. specializes in steel and sheet metal manufacturing for the marine industry and plans to construct a new facility on its existing campus on Highway 165 in Megget. “Metal Trades, Inc. is […]
Sharbell Nexton, LLC Announces A.C. Marriott Hotel Coming to Downtown Nexton
Summerville, S.C. – Sharbell Nexton, LLC is announcing the development of an A.C. Hotel by Marriott, developed by Baywood Hotels, a Columbia, MD-based company, and coming to Downtown Nexton in Summerville in 2024. The boutique hotel will be situated on 2.5 acres on the corner of Sigma Drive and...
Charleston may require elevated foundations of homes above ground
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new proposal from the city of Charleston could change the way new homes are built within the city, as officials say they want to elevate homes to make them more resilient. City leaders are drafting an ordinance requiring the foundations of some new single-family homes...
MUSC still working to address payroll issues for some employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is still working to address problems impacting payroll for many employees. Several people working in various capacities for MUSC tell News 2 they have not received their full paycheck amount since October when the hospital transitioned to a new payroll management platform. A spokesperson […]
Hiring event supports production of U.S. Navy vessels
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - SC Works Trident, a Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments program, is hosting a student welding hiring event. BCDCOG Business Sevices Coordinator Kalen Milford says it’s their job to get the tri-county back to work especially after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this mission,...
Georgia Ports Authority puts customers, drivers first as demand surges
West Coast ports have been slammed with a slew of headwinds recently, including record-breaking congestion and labor disruptions. As a result, East Coast ports have gained popularity with shippers — and carriers — of all types. The Port of Los Angeles saw throughput fall 25% year over year...
Power restored after outage left 5,500 offline in Dorchester County
KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy says electricity is back on for thousands of its customers in the Summerville and Knightsville areas of Dorchester County. The larger of the two outages, centered in the Knightsville area, was reported before 1:30 p.m. and affected a total of 4,913 customers. Though initial estimates showed power was due to be restored by 4 p.m., the outage was resolved before 3:30 p.m.
Charleston County Schools report phone, internet outage
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District officials say their information technology department is working to resolve a district-wide phone and internet outage. The district notified parents via an automated message at 11:48 a.m. of the outage. “It may be difficult to get in touch with your student’s school...
Firm acquires building in heart of Charleston’s luxury shopping district
Real estate investment firm Redline Property Partners has purchased the vacant 5,057-square-foot building located at 309 King Street, one of the area’s best retail properties in downtown Charleston. The purchase represents Redline’s second investment in the Charleston area in the past 11 months. “This transaction signifies our ongoing...
Long-Time Charleston Real Estate Agents Open Their Own Brokerage
Long-time real estate agents Terry and Tim Haas have opened their own brokerage, 32 South Properties. They will serve Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and the greater Charleston community in buying and selling real estate. The two have been in real estate in Charleston since 2007. Tim Haas will serve as...
Meeting Street Schools performing the near the bottom of Charleston schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Of the 50 elementary schools given report card ratings in Charleston County, Meeting Street Schools is one of just 6 to receive a rating of “unsatisfactory.”. The schools scored 30 out 100 points in the last year, making it tied for the third-lowest score in...
Envirosep Expansion to Create Approximately 100 Jobs
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Full-service engineering and manufacturing firm Envirosep announced...
Summerville power outage affects thousands on Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Approximately 19,000 Dominion Energy customers were impacted during a Thursday afternoon power outage in Summerville. Officials with Dominion Energy said a large portion of Summerville was without power for about an hour Thursday but noted that electricity has since been restored. The outage occurred between...
