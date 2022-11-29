ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hockey News

Game Tape with Tony: Jayden Perron

By Tony Ferrari
 3 days ago

Tony Ferrari chats with Jayden Perron, a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft. They discuss Perron's transition to Chicago, the NCAA route and more.

Chicago Steel

Game Tape with Tony is an interview series with NHL draft prospects with host Tony Ferrari. Combining a laid-back interview with breaking down game tape with the prospects, Game Tape has become an excellent way to get a peek into the mindset of players as they look to take the next step in their hockey careers.

On this episode of Game Tape, Tony sits down with Jayden Perron of the USHL's Chicago Steel. The duo discusses his decision to go from Winnipeg to Chicago, developing on the NCAA path, and what it's been like playing with the Chicago Steel, one of the premier junior hockey programs in North America.

They also break down game tape as always, digging into Jayden's game on the ice before discussing movies, music and more.

Game Tape with Tony: Jayden Perron (; 17:25)

