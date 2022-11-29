Read full article on original website
10 Best-Tested And Most Effective Olaplex Products To Treat Dry, Damaged, Or Bleached Hair
Chances are that you know of the iconic haircare brand, Olaplex. Whether you're a total beauty product lover like us editors here at Women's Health, often see the products lined up at your local salon, or have heard about the cult-favorite bonding oil from your fave influencer, there's no questioning that the brand is legendary. And, I'm here to tell you that it's not all hype.
This Pregnancy Workout From Kelsey Wells Trains Strength And Mobility In Only 12 Minutes
Everyone's pregnancy journey is unique. As a new mom myself, I came to expect the unexpected throughout the 40 weeks. For me, maintaining most of my regular fitness routine with pregnancy workouts was key to feeling physically and mentally strong. Science backs up the many benefits I felt. For example,...
At Home: Beware the four most expensive words in home remodeling
Once again, even though I know better, those four little words, often uttered in the throes of a home remodel, got me: As long as we’re remodeling the kitchen, let’s update the guest bathroom! Yeep! That innocuous little phrase, “as long as we’re,” and its falsely implied convenience, also masquerades as the equally dangerous (and expensive) four words: while we’re at it. …. After these humble phrases often come the words why don’t we, or we should, or let’s. Next thing you know, your whole...
11 Best Expert-Approved Red Light Therapy Tools To Use On Your Face And Body At Home
Skincare product lovers have definitely heard the buzz surrounding LED light therapy in the past few years. If you’re unfamiliar, it's a technology that claims to be able to smooth fine lines, clear acne, and boost collagen production. But, what you may not know is that there are different types of LED light therapy, and a red light is one of the most popular.
These 9 Health-Conscious Gifts Are Kate Hudson's Go-Tos For Her Loved Ones This Holiday Season
Kate Hudson wears many hats: actress, business owner, wellness enthusiast, mother. And she draws on expertise in each of those roles during the holiday season, buying gifts for her family, spending time with her children, and prepping her businesses for a mad rush. This year is no different. In fact, it might be even busier than usual.
When Nothing Else Worked, These Women Turned To Ozempic, The Weight Loss Drug Of The Rich And Famous
When 28-year-old Danielle K. gained around 50 pounds during the pandemic, she tried everything to drop the weight: intermittent fasting, working out consistently, and focusing on a balanced diet. But nothing made a difference on the scale or in the mirror. Danielle’s sister has type 1 diabetes and has started...
This blackhead serum is the best skincare launch I’ve tried this month
There’s a high chance you’ve experienced at-least a fleeting encounter with blackheads in your life (if you haven’t, please tell me your secret). An all-too-common skin bugbear, these tiny little dots of oxidised oil might not be the end of the world, but it’s fair to say they’re pretty annoying – especially when a month of festive partying is approaching and you want to ditch the full-coverage foundation.
The 15 Best Refillable Beauty Products That Are Effective And Sustainable In 2022
Beauty trends surge—and fizzle out—faster than ever these days. There’s always a new buzzy skincare ingredient, controversial cosmetic product, and hot shade of the season to try. Even for the self-care and makeup-obsessed, this cycle can start to feel a little, well, wasteful. On the flip side...
