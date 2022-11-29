ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Women's Health

10 Best-Tested And Most Effective Olaplex Products To Treat Dry, Damaged, Or Bleached Hair

Chances are that you know of the iconic haircare brand, Olaplex. Whether you're a total beauty product lover like us editors here at Women's Health, often see the products lined up at your local salon, or have heard about the cult-favorite bonding oil from your fave influencer, there's no questioning that the brand is legendary. And, I'm here to tell you that it's not all hype.
The Denver Gazette

At Home: Beware the four most expensive words in home remodeling

Once again, even though I know better, those four little words, often uttered in the throes of a home remodel, got me: As long as we’re remodeling the kitchen, let’s update the guest bathroom! Yeep! That innocuous little phrase, “as long as we’re,” and its falsely implied convenience, also masquerades as the equally dangerous (and expensive) four words: while we’re at it. …. After these humble phrases often come the words why don’t we, or we should, or let’s. Next thing you know, your whole...
Women's Health

11 Best Expert-Approved Red Light Therapy Tools To Use On Your Face And Body At Home

Skincare product lovers have definitely heard the buzz surrounding LED light therapy in the past few years. If you’re unfamiliar, it's a technology that claims to be able to smooth fine lines, clear acne, and boost collagen production. But, what you may not know is that there are different types of LED light therapy, and a red light is one of the most popular.
Women's Health

These 9 Health-Conscious Gifts Are Kate Hudson's Go-Tos For Her Loved Ones This Holiday Season

Kate Hudson wears many hats: actress, business owner, wellness enthusiast, mother. And she draws on expertise in each of those roles during the holiday season, buying gifts for her family, spending time with her children, and prepping her businesses for a mad rush. This year is no different. In fact, it might be even busier than usual.
Women's Health

This blackhead serum is the best skincare launch I’ve tried this month

There’s a high chance you’ve experienced at-least a fleeting encounter with blackheads in your life (if you haven’t, please tell me your secret). An all-too-common skin bugbear, these tiny little dots of oxidised oil might not be the end of the world, but it’s fair to say they’re pretty annoying – especially when a month of festive partying is approaching and you want to ditch the full-coverage foundation.
Women's Health

The 15 Best Refillable Beauty Products That Are Effective And Sustainable In 2022

Beauty trends surge—and fizzle out—faster than ever these days. There’s always a new buzzy skincare ingredient, controversial cosmetic product, and hot shade of the season to try. Even for the self-care and makeup-obsessed, this cycle can start to feel a little, well, wasteful. On the flip side...

Comments / 0

Community Policy