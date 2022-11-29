ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators HC Todd Golden Clarifies Kowacie Reeves Jr.’s Lack of Playing Time

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYpwW_0jRYyvSy00

Todd Golden updates Gators guard Kowacie Reeves Jr.’s status after playing just eight minutes in the last seven halves. He’ll return against FAMU on Wednesday.

When the Gators regular season commenced on Nov. 7, sophomore guard Kowacie Reeves Jr. was in line to take a significant step forward from a promising end to his freshman campaign to assume a crucial role in the Florida attack.

Just seven games into Todd Golden’s tenure, Reeves has fallen out of the rotation to produce multiple Did Not Play designations.

The string of no-shows from Reeves began in the second half against Florida State as the coaching staff elected to shake up the lineup in favor of VMI transfer Trey Bonham at the two-spot. The unit found great success with Bonham in the fold, which translated to a 17-point comeback victory over the Seminoles.

Six days later, when Florida traveled to Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Bonham was injected into the starting lineup as Golden and Co. looked to maintain the spark they created with the halftime change in Tallahassee, Fla.

Consequently, that resulted in Reeves hitting the bench, but in shocking fashion, he failed to show face even in rotation with Bonham and fellow wing Will Richard despite the high-level skillset he brings to the hardwood. He endured two “DNP — coaches' decision” designations in Florida's losses to Xavier and West Virginia and saw just eight minutes in the Gators' lone victory of the tournament against Oregon State — where he made a slight impact with an emphatic dunk from the baseline.

Golden provided an explanation for Reeves' lack of playing time during his media availability on Tuesday.

“I did a bad job this past week and [in] a lot of ways I need to be better," Golden admitted. "I thought we caught a good rhythm in the Florida State game, Trey has been playing really well, and Trey kind of took on that role.

“I think, again, I need to do a better job of managing rotations, you know. Wacie got the short end of the stick. That’s on me. He didn’t deserve to not play, but just kind of caught in the moment. It just kind of happened.”

The lack of playing time created rumors about it being a potential disciplinary action. However, Golden shut that down when asked about it, placing the blame on himself for allowing Reeves to fall out of the rotation.

“No, not at all,” he said when asked about that possibility. “Definitely nothing disciplinary."

While Reeves was left disappointed by his inactivity during the team’s trip to Portland, Golden said that he maintained a positive attitude to not allow his individual obstacles to affect the team as a whole.

“Kowacie’s a great young man,” he said. “I thought he did a relatively good job of not allowing it to affect others for the most part.”

Reeves returns from a season in which he produced inspired performances as a shooter to elevate the Gators to the limited success they saw. Notably, his 21-point second-half contribution against Texas A&M in the SEC tournament to rally back from a sizable deficit and force overtime created high expectations for his jump this season.

However, his early season returns amid spotting playing time has thrown that jump into question. He’s averaged 7.2 points on 41.4% from the field in 17.8 minutes per appearance.

He’ll return to the hardwood against Florida A&M on Wednesday, according to Golden, with an opportunity to reassert himself as an asset for Florida’s success.

“The message for him is keep digging, keep going," Golden shared. "We firmly believe he’ll be an impactful piece for our program, you know, moving forward.

“He’ll be back out there [Wednesday] night.”

Stay tuned to All Gato rs for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nay'Quan Wright, Florida RB, announces plans for 2023 season

Nay’Quan Wright, a veteran running back at Florida, has decided to look for a change of scenery after a season in which he rushed for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns in 7 games. Wright, who battled an ankle injury in the spring and entering fall camp, shared on social media that he would enter the transfer portal with 2 seasons of eligibility remaining.
GAINESVILLE, FL
rockytopinsider.com

Former Florida Coach Goes To Bat For Tennessee In CFP Rankings

Dan Mullen once spurned a conversation with former Tennessee director of athletics John Currie about the Vols’ head coaching vacancy to become the new head coach at the University of Florida. Five years later, the terminated Mullen is going to bat for Tennessee about the newest College Football Playoff...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WMBB

Blountstown reflects improbable journey to the Final Four

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The four-seed Blountstown football team is set to face top-ranked Hawthorne in the Class 1R State Semifinals, but was never expected to make it this far. From sitting at 5-4 after week nine of the regular season, the Tigers have now won four straight and are in the final four. “This […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Young starts foundation, tournament after accident

Former Florida Gators basketball player and Jacksonville native Patric Young always knew that he wanted to use his platform as an athlete to make an impact on people’s lives. “I did a lot of things back at UF while I was a student-athlete with hospital visits or mentoring, and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

Blontstown Prepares for State Semifinal Game with Hawthorne

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coach Greg Jordan and his Tigers get set for their 14th game of the season. This one in the 1A-Rural classes state semifinal round. That game comes Friday night on the road at Hawthorne, in the Gainesville area. The Tigers on the practice field this afternoon in advance of that. They are 9-4 on the season, and making it to this point with playoff wins over Wewahitchka, Port St. Joe and Sneads. The combined score in those wins, 115 to 27. The game with St. Joe was close, the other two blowouts.
HAWTHORNE, FL
High School Football PRO

Starke, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cocoa High School football team will have a game with Bradford High School on December 02, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
STARKE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ford’s Garage opens in Butler Plaza

Imagine transporting back to the 1920s when the average cost for a vehicle was around $500. Unfortunately, we don’t have time machines to make that happen, but there is a new restaurant in town themed toward 1920s service stations that might just do the trick. On Wednesday, Ford’s Garage...
GAINESVILLE, FL
newsnationnow.com

Idaho quadruple killings call attention to 1990 Gainesville murders

(NewsNation) — As the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students stretches from days into weeks, similarities between the quadruple murders and a series of Gainesville, Florida, murders are emerging. The last time a college campus was terrorized by a killer on the loose was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jalen Kitna arrest: Gainesville Police Department issues release regarding Florida QB

Jalen Kitna arrest details are beginning to emerge, and that includes a news release from the Gainesville Police Department. Some of the details include that police have said the investigation began when investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that a Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through their platform. Discord is a VoIP and instant messaging social platform.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Weathering the storm: Homeless Micanopy couple spent two hurricanes in a tent

Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
MICANOPY, FL
wuft.org

Solar-powered trash cans are coming to Gainesville city streets

Gainesville’s city commissioners have something up their sleeve to combat litter – and residents may be surprised to see their solution: Solar-powered trash recycling bins, which will be deployed beginning in 2023. Big Belly Inc., a Needham, Massachusetts, waste and recycling company, has been awarded the contract to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy