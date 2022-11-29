ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Tech Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire

By Cameron Flynn
Georgia Tech helmet

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets finished their 2022 season last Saturday after suffering a 37-14 loss to the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Last week's defeat finalized a disappointing 5-7 campaign for the Yellow Jackets, however, a 4-4 finish in the team's last eight games under interim coach Brent Key has seemingly brought some juice back to the program.

In an update posted today by ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Key and the Yellow Jackets are reportedly finalizing a deal to name him the next full-time head coach at Georgia Tech.

"Sources: Georgia Tech is targeting interim Brent Key to be the next head coach. The details are being worked out, and it should be finalized in the next 24 hours," Pete Thamel tweeted Tuesday.

Brent Key took over as interim head coach at Georgia Tech after the Yellow Jackets fired Geoff Collins following a 1-3 start to this season.

Collins, who's been with Georgia Tech since 2018, led the Yellow Jackets to a 10-28 record during his time with the program. Recognizing the need for change, Georgia Tech made the decision to let him go after a 27-10 loss to UCF in the team's fourth game this season.

After Collins' dismissal, the Yellow Jackets put together several impressive performances and displayed a heightened level of energy.

Georgia Tech even beat two ranked teams - No. 24 Pitt and No. 13 North Carolina - while under Key's watch in the latter half of the season.

According to an ESPN article covering the Yellow Jackets' new coach, Key will be the first hire for new Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt. Batt, who joins the program after spending time at Alabama, hopes to remedy some of the financial struggles experienced by Tech's athletic department over recent years.

Despite missing out on a bowl game this season, Georgia Tech fans will have plenty to discuss over the coming weeks with the today's hire of their newest head coach.

