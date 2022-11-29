Fred VanVleet believes the Toronto Raptors would have three-peated had Kawhi Leonard stayed with the team

VanVleet said that had Leonard stuck with Toronto, the Raptors could have three-peated by winning the 2020 and 2021 NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors put everything together in a short amount of time in 2019 to win the NBA Finals that season. But just as everything came together quickly for them, it also fell apart just as fast. The Raptors have remained a playoff team in recent seasons, but they haven't come close to being title contenders since winning it all in 2019.

VanVleet believes the Raptors would have won more titles had Kawhi stuck around

The big move that helped the Raptors make their run during the 2018-19 season was when they swung a trade with the San Antonio Spurs for disgruntled star Kawhi Leonard . Leonard put together arguably the best season of his career with Toronto and proved to be just what they needed on both sides of the ball. Without Leonard, the Raptors would not have been able to make the run that they did that season.

Unfortunately, Leonard opted to depart for the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency after the season, leaving the Raptors to wonder what could have been had he stuck around. Star guard Fred VanVleet certainly has asked himself the same question, and he stated that he thinks the Raptors could have three-peated had Leonard opted to re-sign with them in free agency that offseason.

"Three-peat. For sure. It was just a perfect group of individuals and we all understood, everybody had the right mindset for the roles. I think definitely we would have won a few more. I really believed that we could have won a championship that year. We really should have won a championship that year and I think we all thought that and believed that. Losing in the Bubble was heartbreaking." - Fred VanVleet, How Hungry Are You?

Could the Raptors have three-peated if Kawhi stayed with them?

This is certainly a bold take from VanVleet, and nobody can tell whether there's any truth to it. During his first two seasons with the Clippers, Leonard remained as effective as ever, and the Raptors continued to surround VanVleet with talent. They had their chances, even without Leonard, to make noise in the playoffs recently, but his departure ultimately left a hole too big to be replaced in such a short time.

The two teams that VanVleet believes the Raptors would have beaten for titles were the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers and the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers seem more likely to have been beaten, considering they had a fairly easy run to the title in the Bubble, but the Bucks would have been a lot tougher, as they came out of the Eastern Conference themselves, and Toronto may have had to go through an equally as good Brooklyn Nets team.

The Raptors certainly would have been title contenders in those seasons, but winning a title on its own is hard. Doing it three seasons in a row is even harder. VanVleet is certainly confident that Leonard could have helped lead Toronto to more success, but his ACL injury in the 2021 NBA playoffs shows how fickle these things can be. It certainly would have been possible, but chances are the Raptors would not have won two more titles in a row even if Leonard decided to stay in Toronto.