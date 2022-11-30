Idaho murders: Slain students' cars towed from crime scene two weeks after grisly attack

Read full article on original website
Idaho coed murders: Sorority sister recalls victim's hours before tragedy, 'a normal night in Moscow'
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13
Neighbor of murdered University of Idaho students describes crime scene location as a 'party house'
Neighbors of the four murdered University of Idaho students speak to Fox News about what they remember from the night of the stabbings.
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
Couple Ignored Pregnant Woman’s Pleas for Help as She Was Beaten to Death, Police Say
The savage beating death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman shocked the community of Marietta, South Carolina, earlier this month—and now, authorities say, she might have been saved if one couple had not stood idly by and ignored her tortured pleas for help.Michael Burnett, 43, and Melissa Burnett, 49, were identified by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Monday as relatives of the man accused of bludgeoning Clarissa Winchester to death in early November. Tyler Wilkins, identified in local news reports as Winchester’s boyfriend and the father of her baby, has already been arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping for...
Idaho murders - live: Victim’s father says Moscow police believe only one of four students killed was ‘target’
Moscow police believe that only one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home was the intended “target” of the quadruple murders, according to the father of victim Kaylee Goncalves.Ever since law enforcement made the grim discovery on 13 November, officials have described the attack as “targeted” but have refused to reveal what has led them to that conclusion.“I’ve been told it’s one, but then again, there’s the bigness like it’s purposely big,” Steve Goncalves said on Wednesday.It is not clear who among Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin is...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
7-year-old Athena Strand missing, last seen inside Wise County home
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for 7-year-old Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from their Wise County home Wednesday evening.Strand's mother reported her missing around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said she spent "about an hour" looking for her daughter before contacting the sheriff's office.Police said Strand was last seen near the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Texas. She was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.
13-year-old gunned down while raking leaves in front yard of Maryland home
Antoine and Juanita Agnew joined 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday to discuss the murder of their 13-year-old son who was shot while raking leaves.
Idaho student killings: Coroner releases autopsy findings
The manner of deaths of four Idaho college students killed Sunday were officially ruled homicides — nearly five days after they were found slaughtered near campus, the coroner said.
911 call logs reveal sightings of blood stains, knives and ‘suspicious men’ in town of Idaho student murders
In a small college town that has not seen a murder in seven years, the killing of four students in one house on the same night was bound to cause shockwaves.Indeed, since the bodies of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were discovered on 13 November in Moscow, Idaho, residents' alarm and disquiet has made itself known in a flood of 911 calls."We understand there is a sense of fear within our community," said the Moscow Police Department on Sunday, revealing that it had received more calls about "unusual circumstances" and requests for welfare checks in...
Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her
The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
Boston Police: Four infants found dead in apartment
Boston Police said Monday that human remains found in an apartment earlier this month have been identified as four infants -- two boys and two girls.
WTRF
5 people found dead in home in murder-suicide
(WTRF) — Returning home from work, a Maryland homeowner found five people dead in his home in what police say was a murder-suicide, says ABC News. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s office, responded to a residential home in La Plata, Maryland on Friday to find the homeowner at the front door with two women and three men dead. Authorities say the victims suffered trauma.
‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children
A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
Man Sentenced to Prison for Road Rage Hate Crime After Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived
A judge sentenced a man to two years in prison on Monday for harassing and sideswiping a Black driver on a Florida roadway. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, must also spend three years on supervised release, online records show. As previously reported, the victim, a Black man identified in court documents...
Body of Miles Stanton, 21, is found four weeks after he vanished in Oregon, family say
The body of Miles Stanton has been found four weeks after the 21-year-old disappeared in Oregon, his family have confirmed.Stanton was reported missing in Marion County, Oregon, last month after finishing an afternoon shift as a FedEx driver.He was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station in Auora, Oregon, but less than an hour after stopping there his cell phone stopped pinging.The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated on Monday that a body had been found but that their investigation would continue.“Writing a message to post seems so insignificant right now as my heart is shattered and vacant, but...
N.J. mom sentenced to life for killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe
CAMDEN, N.J. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old mother was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally suffocating her 17-month-old son with a cleaning wipe because he was getting in the way of her alleged affair. On May 10, 2018, Gloucester Township Police officers responded to a home on Marcia Court...
Remains Found After Missing California Mom Leaves Behind Bloody Mess of a Scene
The remains of a 25-year-old mother of two—who police believed was in grave danger after going missing and leaving a large pile of blood in her Southern California home—have been discovered. Detectives on Sunday afternoon located the remains of an adult female in a remote location within the Antelope Valley, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a press release. Detectives, along with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as Rachel Castillo. Castillo disappeared on the evening of November 10. Police responded to Castillo’s Wood Ranch area home after her sister returned to their shared apartment...
Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries
Four children died in an early morning house fire in Northern Iowa, the father and one of the children, narrowly escaped and were hospitalized with 'burn related injuries,' fire officials said. The four young victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6 and...
A woman was found dead in Yosemite. Now she's been linked to a cult and a serial killer.
The grisly cold case involves a famed serial killer and a fugitive cult leader.
