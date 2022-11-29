The invites for the holiday season are pouring in. Office parties, holiday events, and my favorite of the season: New Year's Eve. I just love it. For one, you get to get dressed up (usually sparkles are involved), you spend it with your friends, and there's always a great party with champagne. What’s not to love? And, of course, there’s that feeling in the air of newness and the possibilities to come. For a few moments, you can blissfully imagine the version of you that will emerge in the New Year. The version that actually works out and wakes up earlier and makes better decisions with finances, whether those resolutions come to fruition is yet to be determined, but at least on New Year's Eve, you can feel like it definitely will.

