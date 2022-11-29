Read full article on original website
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Emily Ratajkowski's New Outfit Might Convince You to Try This Daring Boot Trend
We love an EmRata sighting. The model and podcast host was spotted over the weekend out in the wild wearing these incredible zebra-print boots by Proenza Schouler. While it may have been an everyday occasion for the New York City resident, this outfit is anything but ordinary. Paired with black...
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Extra-Cozy Coat I'll Be Living in 24/7
It's official: This season, the perfect coat is key to any winter outfit. Perennial fashion darling Katie Holmes was spotted out and about in NYC the Monday after Thanksgiving wearing a cozy looking sherpa style coat. We love how she paired the textured material with a cashmere turtleneck sweater, casual wide-leg jeans, and Celine sneakers.
Hailey Bieber's Chic $185 Flats Are Hiding at Nordstrom, and We Found Them
Hailey Bieber's closet is filled with high-end designer shoes from the likes of Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, but that certainly doesn't mean that she's anti–affordable footwear. Case in point? While going out to lunch in L.A. with Justin this week, she wore a pair of loafers from an affordable shoe brand that's a favorite of celebs and loafers alike, and that Nordstrom is also clearly on board with.
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Will Smith Stepped Out For The "Emancipation" Red Carpet After Saying He "Loses Sleep" Over The Movie Possibly Being Affected By The Oscars Slap
Will Smith hasn't stepped out for an event since the Oscars in March.
EmRata Went on a Date With Pete Davidson Wearing a Cult-Favorite Puffer
After Pete Davidson escorted Kim Kardashian to the Met Gala dressed as President John F. Kennedy, I was convinced that nothing he could do would shock me. Then I heard rumors about him and Emily Ratajkowski, and shocked I most certainly was. Not that I'm mad about it. Actually, in the photos that just surfaced of the model-comedian duo courtside at Madison Square Garden for a New York Knicks game this weekend, they looked good together. Like, really good.
This Outerwear Is Trending With New Yorkers—21 That Are Already in My Cart
As evidenced by a slew of influencers, the best-dressed celebrities, and top fashion houses, the racing and Formula One fashion influence is vast. Whether it be sporty shades, motorcycle gloves, or pit-crew jumpsuits, motorsports have staked their claim in modern-day fashion. The most attainable and probably most frequently worn piece right now—especially in New York—is the leather moto or bomber jacket.
Mango Just Dropped a $199 Version of Fashion's Cult-Favorite $4000 Coat
Burberry has its famous trench coat. Louis Vuitton has its iconic luggage. And Max Mara has its oh-so-recognizable teddy coat. Though it comes in a slew of different colors, the brown version is particularly sought-after by fashion's elite—it consistently crops up in street style pics year after year. While I'm a huge fan of the posh Italian brand, there's no denying that the $4000 price tag is inaccessible to most shoppers.
I'm a VIP Nordstrom Stylist—These 6 Casual Staples Make My Closet All the Chicer
Sandy Koszarek is considered an expert in the fashion space given her role as a VIP stylist at Nordstrom. She uses her style expertise to help her clients build out their wardrobes. For her wardrobe personally, she actually filled us in on the pieces she considers to be true staples because they're so versatile and they act as the foundational elements in her offering. Essentially, her closet feels chicer and wouldn't be the same without them.
As Soon as I Saw the New Zara Shoe Drop, I Texted My Friends—29 Pairs We Love
Despite the fact that I'm texting with my friends nearly every day, I don't tell them about every single cool fashion find I see. Since shopping is my job, it truly takes a lot to impress me. I've seen shoe collection after shoe collection go live and only a few have stood out to me, but the latest Zara drop was so good I simply had to tell my friends. After a few text messages were exchanged, I can conclude that we all loved how the latest collection is the perfect combination of classic and trendy.
5 Outfits That Are Not Only Uncomplicated But Also Affordable
I'm always looking for easy outfit ideas. Whether it's a look for a trip, the office, a day out on a weekend, or a first date, I am always saving ideas for outfits to wear that are simple, affordable, and easy to create with clothes I already have in my closet. To me, a great outfit is something that is comfortable and stylish and has some personality. While on my weekly search for outfits to re-create, I came across five looks that I thought were so simple yet elevated and—the best part—affordable. While dressing for winter, the cold weather can sometimes encourage us to just layer up and stop putting effort into our looks. But not to worry. Like I said, these outfits are effortless and take less than five minutes to put together. Trust me—you'll be thanking me sooner or later.
Elizabeth Sulcer Has Styled Bella and Gigi—See Her Curated Holiday Beauty Picks
If there's anything that Elizabeth Sulcer is known for, it's her impeccable taste. The iconic stylist has dressed the likes of the Hadid sisters, Elsa Hosk, Stella Maxwell, and more throughout the years. As you might expect, her taste-making skills extend far beyond the realm of fashion. When it comes to beauty, she also—as one might expect—has her finger squarely on the pulse.
These 5 Outfits Are Guarantee Crowd-Pleasers for Party Dressing
The invites for the holiday season are pouring in. Office parties, holiday events, and my favorite of the season: New Year's Eve. I just love it. For one, you get to get dressed up (usually sparkles are involved), you spend it with your friends, and there's always a great party with champagne. What’s not to love? And, of course, there’s that feeling in the air of newness and the possibilities to come. For a few moments, you can blissfully imagine the version of you that will emerge in the New Year. The version that actually works out and wakes up earlier and makes better decisions with finances, whether those resolutions come to fruition is yet to be determined, but at least on New Year's Eve, you can feel like it definitely will.
10 Winter Outfit Ideas That Are Easy, Cozy, and On-Trend
There's no doubt that it can be incredibly hard to "look good" when dressing for winter. Underneath all the layers, it feels like an outfit can get lost. Plus, it might even feel like no matter what you do, you're always going to be cold. And since it takes a little extra brainstorming to put together a cold-weather look (especially since daylight starts earlier), we did a little search to find 10 stellar winter 'fits for your inspirational needs.
These 3 Classic Boot Styles Are Here To Stay in 2023 and Beyond
When it comes to boot trends, some have a short lifespan—quickly floating in an out of relevance(moon boots anyone?). Whereas others like those classic styles you are use to seeing continually peaking the interest of style lovers for years on end. I wanted to focus on those heavy hitters that you can get lots of use out of—those styles we all can’t seem to get enough of. I’ve highlighted a selection of three classic boot styles that will continue to occupy our mind space in 2023 and Beyond.
Anna Wintour Just Broke Her Own Fashion Rule at the White House State Dinner
Political events in D.C. don't usually draw a crowd of well-dressed celebrities, but tonight certainly seemed to be the exception. The White House hosted a state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron's official visit, and it proved to be the ultimate convergence of Hollywood and the Hill. Anna...
I'm a Serial Revolve Shopper—These 33 New Arrivals Have My Attention
Is there a specific retailer for which you find yourself subconsciously opening a new tab during work just so you can quickly scroll through what's new? I'm here to admit that Revolve has that innate control over my psyche, hence why I've deemed myself worthy of serial-shopper status. With this self-proclaimed expertise, I bring you the best new pieces I've seen on Revolve this week.
An NYC Girl Walks Into Nordstrom—7 Winter Trends She'd Buy and 7 She'd Skip
Everyone loves Nordstrom, but perhaps none more than the fashion set in New York City. With the end of the year rapidly approaching (seriously, can we slow things down a bit?), there's no better time to hit up our favorite retailer. Here, I rounded up seven winter trends that editors,...
16 Under-$50 Nordstrom Gifts for When You Want to Be Thoughtful on a Budget
As someone who prioritizes intentional gift giving, I feel a ping of apprehension when I see the words "gift exchange" in the group chat. Don't get me wrong—it's a fun holiday game, but it often results in money spent on impractical gifts that I don't have the budget for. So this year, I'm approaching these exchanges differently and heading straight to Nordstrom. Its selection of under-$50 gifts is stocked with products that my friends and family would actually want (and use), such as personalized necklaces and cozy cashmere pieces. No matter what you're looking for this season, I can personally guarantee that purchasing these 16 items will be money well spent.
