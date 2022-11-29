Read full article on original website
Madera Unified gives Student Champion Investment, $5,000 payment to employees
A North Valley school district is taking action to say thank you to their employees in a big way.
sierranewsonline.com
School Closures And Delays 12.2.2022
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The following is a list of school closures and delays that we are aware of. Please check with your child’s school if you don’t see it listed here. We will update this article when more information is available. Mariposa County. Out of an abundance of caution,...
mercedcountytimes.com
Realtor gives back with ‘I Love Merced’ campaign
Local Realtor Tami Davidson has been marketing ‘I Love My Merced’ bumper stickers this year to promote the city and bring about some positive vibes among those who live or have lived here. Recently, she made a donation to the Junior Sailing program at Lake Yosemite organized by the Lake Yosemite Sailing Association (LYSA).
Local Madera business being replaced by an In-N-Out
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The restaurant Sugar Pine Smokehouse in Madera is permanently closing its doors on Christmas Eve, the business said in a letter on Thursday. With some employees already moved on to other jobs, the restaurant finds itself short-staffed for its last few weeks of operation. They ask guests to please be patient […]
KSBW.com
Monterey County residents not receiving EBT funds due to state glitch
SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of EBT recipients in Monterey County did not receive their funds on the first of the month due to a glitch, the county reported. When asked for information, Monterey County Department of Social Services (MCDSS) said that the problem prevented cash aid benefits for the CalWORKs and General Assistance programs from loading on cards.
KCRA.com
'My son is my hero': Oakdale teen lifts truck enough to free trapped father beneath
OAKDALE, Calif. — An Oakdale family is praising their teenage son for helping free his father earlier this month after being trapped underneath the truck they were working on. Matthew Wilkinson said despite getting home late on what should have been a normal Monday night, he couldn’t put off...
montanarightnow.com
Missing 4-year-old from Montana found in California
Missing 4-year-old Taylem Berry has been found safe, the Sidney Police Department reports. The police department received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding Taylem’s whereabouts with his father, Raymond Berry, in Mariposa County, California. Investigators verified and corroborated the information, and worked with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to...
KSBW.com
'One step closer': Salinas family hopes for justice for son following arrest
SALINAS, Calif. — "We were talking about how he was very excited to buy his first car and how he was super excited to get his license. And he was 20 credits away from graduating high school." Alexis Misener can still remember the last conversation she had with her...
Modesto woman arrested for falsely reporting abduction of child
MODESTO — A woman has been arrested for falsely reporting the abduction of a juvenile.Last night, Modesto Police arrived at a scene in the area of Kerr Avenue and Tenaya Drive to investigate suspicious circumstances of a woman reporting her vehicle stolen from 801 Oakdale Road. Her report also included a claim that the vehicle possibly had a juvenile passenger in the passenger seat when it was stolen.A short time later, police stated that the report filed by the woman had been deemed to be false and there was no threat to the community. On Friday morning, Modesto Police confirmed that they arrested the woman for making false reports.We will update this story as more details are made available.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
Man shot dead by deputies near Mariposa school following break-in report
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A report of a break-in at a Mariposa school led to a man being shot dead by deputies Wednesday morning, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to a report of a man with a knife attempting to break into the First Baptist Church and attached school; […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County
The California Highway Patrol reported at least one fatality in a three-vehicle accident on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County. The crash occurred at approximately 5:00 p.m. at Avenue 2 and Santa Fe Drive, authorities said. Details on the Three-Vehicle Accident on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County. A preliminary...
Suspect in August shooting in Atwater arrested, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Atwater Police Department has announced an arrest for a shooting that happened in August following what investigators described as an unlawful firearms sale. On Monday, police say they served a search warrant in relation to a shooting that occurred near Joan Faul Park on August 9. Authorities say the incident […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatality Reported in Motorcycle Accident on SR-165 Near Los Banos
Authorities in Merced County reported a fatality following a recent car vs. motorcycle crash near Los Banos. The incident occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. on State Route 165 in the vicinity of Mervel Avenue, officials indicated in a press release. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality Near Los Banos. In...
KCRA.com
Woman arrested after false report of missing 3-year-old, Modesto police say
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police said they arrested a woman after she made a false report of a 3-year-old girl missing after her vehicle was stolen. A woman called the Modesto Police Department around 7:30 p.m. saying that her vehicle with her child in the backseat was stolen, according to a spokesperson. She reported having been parked by a Safeway on McHenry Avenue.
KMPH.com
Police release video from officer-involved shooting in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department released a Critical Incident Video of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Madera on Saturday. Police were called around 8:15 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun in the shopping area located at Ellis and Lake Streets. The...
Family of two sisters hit by a car in Atwater speak out
The family members of the two sisters killed while walking in Atwater Wednesday morning are sharing how they want the women to be remembered.
sierranewsonline.com
December Begins With A Winter Storm
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Yosemite National Park and the surrounding communities. The watch begins Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at 1:00 am and concludes on Friday at 4:00 pm. Two weather systems are expected to affect much of the West Coast bringing significant rain and snow to our area.
kion546.com
Cold Night Then Rain Returns
Cold air will follow Thursday’s storm system, settling in for a chilly winter’s night. Frost is likely for inland valleys with patchy frost at the coast. Then, the moisture plume that fed Thursday’s system will actually begin to swing back to the north. High clouds will return and eventually rain will reach southern Monterey County late Friday. The plume will keep pushing north toward Monterey Bay by Saturday morning. The coastal mountains of Monterey County should pick up a couple more inches of rain while valleys will be dealing with rain-shadowing. Lesser amounts are currently expected north of the bay, but if the plume does push far enough north, that may have to be adjusted. A secondary cold front will then approach, pushing through on Sunday with another periods of light to moderate rain and potentially gusty winds. Showers will likely follow all the way into Monday before we finally dry out. All the while, temperatures will remain well below normal.
yourcentralvalley.com
Man crashes car into city park after pursuit: Merced PD
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A traffic stop turned into pursuit, and resulted in a crash Tuesday night, according to Merced police. The department says one of its officers was conducting speed enforcement when a silver BMW crossed his path, reportedly at 80 miles-per-hour, in the 2500 block of “G” Street.
