Read Oregon’s defense of strict new gun, ammo limits in Measure 114
The Oregon attorney general’s office filed a response to the first lawsuit challenging Measure 114. In its response, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office argued large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds are not “arms” protected by the Second Amendment and the state’s new requirement for a permit to purchase a gun will withstand constitutional scrutiny.
Readers respond: Oregon’s Measure 114 worth the cost
I’m so sick of all the whining and complaining about the complexities of Measure 114 passing. Yes, it’s complicated. No, it’s not perfect. But we have a national crisis on our hands involving disturbed young men and high-capacity guns. If the people who need to buy and...
Another Lawsuit Filed Against Oregon Officials For Restrictive Gun Measure
The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), Oregon State Shooting Association (OSSA) and Mazama Sporting Goods filed a lawsuit in the Oregon District Court Thursday contesting the recently passed Ballot Measure 114, considered one of the most restrictive gun control laws in the country, according to
How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy
Timber Unity began as a single-issue interest group. Now it's finding problems behind every tree The post How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy appeared first on Columbia Insight. How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy was first posted on December 1, 2022 at 8:24 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Measure 114 faces new lawsuits one week before going into effect
One week before Oregon’s new gun control law takes effect, two new lawsuits have been filed against it.
Opinion: GOP 'rules' reveal grand hypocrisy
December: the month we brace for a grave and life-changing experience. Birth of a Savior? Turning point of winter? End of a year? No, January starts a new Legislature, and as Mark Twain wrote, “Our lives, our liberty, and our property are never in greater danger than when Congress is in session.”
Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check
As Oregonians scramble to purchase firearms before the state’s new gun regulations go into effect, some gun shops are using a loophole to potentially bypass background checks and sell firearms to anyone, including to people who might not qualify to legally own them. Measure 114, which was narrowly approved by voters last month, will tighten […] The post Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
You and me
The cost of satisfying the legal whims of the Idaho legislature’s republicans continues to grow. It’s only been five months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but the State of Idaho legal bills are already in excess of a quarter-million dollars. That’s how much private attorneys have been paid to defend Idaho’s abortion laws. And that’s a drop in the bucket.
Opinion: Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep them in check.
Ripple Effect: Political analysts react to Oregon midterms
After 35 years of republicans losing in Oregon’s elections, two politics professors at Oregon universities explained what they think is to blame for the party’s shortcomings and how Oregonians should process the changes coming from Measures 111 and 114. Adjunct Politics Professor at Southern Oregon University (SOU) Dr....
SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
Oregon Measure 114 delay would lead to ‘unnecessary deaths,’ attorney general argues
Oregon’s attorney general argued in court papers Wednesday that any court-ordered delay of gun control Measure 114 would result in more unnecessary deaths and forestall steps “to reduce the risk of a massacre” in the state. The recent voter-approved measure, set to take effect Dec. 8, will...
Opinion: A quarter million and counting — really?
My eye was caught by a recent article in the ISJ (Wednesday, Nov. 30) noting that the Idaho State Legislature to this point has paid to private attorneys $276,495 in legal fees to defend Idaho’s recently enacted anti-abortion laws. That’s over and above what our Attorney General’s Office has provided.
Sheriff McKinley says it could “take months” to purchase a firearm in Oregon
GRANT COUNTY – December 8th is the date Oregon Measure 114 is set to go into effect, and many questions are popping up regarding firearm purchases in the State of Oregon. As it stands (provided a stay is not granted in court), all purchasers of firearms within the state must hold the proper licensure beginning next Friday. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said since there’s not a system in place to grant those licenses, folks may not be able to buy a gun for some time:
More join Measure 114 court challenge
PORTLAND – The number of named plaintiffs challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114, Oregon’s gun control law, is growing. Add Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe, and the owner of Garner’s Sporting Goods, Richard Haden of Pendleton to the list. They join...
Illinois lawmakers OK crime bill cleanup, plan ends bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly approved followup clarifications of their watershed criminal justice overhaul Thursday, appeasing critics by adding numerous offenses to a list of crimes that qualify a defendant to remain jailed while awaiting trial. Senate action followed by the House came...
Gov. Brown orders all flags to fly at half staff following death of Virginia Congressman
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset today, November 29. The order comes in honor and remembrance of United States Representative Donald McEachin, Democrat from Virginia. The Governor’s order was issued in conjunction with a proclamation from President Biden.
Newspaper corrections for Dec. 1, 2022
The Oregon Legislature will include 19 people of color next year, not 17. Sen.-elect Aaron Woods, who is Black, and Rep.-elect Virgle Osborne, who identifies as mixed-race, will be joining the Legislature, and Rep.-elect Farrah Chaichi plans to be part of the BIPOC caucus. An Oregon Capital Chronicle article in Tuesday editions omitted some new members.
Sherman sheriff, others file to block new gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Nov. 18 filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division...
BLM says environmental review can begin for proposal for Oregon’s first chemical process gold mine
The Nevada company pitching a gold mine in Eastern Oregon is set to begin a critical environmental review process. Paramount Gold announced Tuesday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has deemed the company’s operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain mine complete. That means Paramount can soon begin preparing an environmental impact statement, which will open the mining proposal to regulatory and public scrutiny under the National Environmental Policy Act.
