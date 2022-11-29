ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Oregonian

Read Oregon’s defense of strict new gun, ammo limits in Measure 114

The Oregon attorney general’s office filed a response to the first lawsuit challenging Measure 114. In its response, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office argued large-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds are not “arms” protected by the Second Amendment and the state’s new requirement for a permit to purchase a gun will withstand constitutional scrutiny.
OREGON STATE
Columbia Insight

How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy

Timber Unity began as a single-issue interest group. Now it's finding problems behind every tree The post How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy appeared first on Columbia Insight.
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: GOP 'rules' reveal grand hypocrisy

December: the month we brace for a grave and life-changing experience. Birth of a Savior? Turning point of winter? End of a year? No, January starts a new Legislature, and as Mark Twain wrote, “Our lives, our liberty, and our property are never in greater danger than when Congress is in session.”
IDAHO STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check

As Oregonians scramble to purchase firearms before the state’s new gun regulations go into effect, some gun shops are using a loophole to potentially bypass background checks and sell firearms to anyone, including to people who might not qualify to legally own them. Measure 114, which was narrowly approved by voters last month, will tighten […] The post Some Oregon gun shops selling weapons to customers who might fail a background check appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

You and me

The cost of satisfying the legal whims of the Idaho legislature’s republicans continues to grow. It’s only been five months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but the State of Idaho legal bills are already in excess of a quarter-million dollars. That’s how much private attorneys have been paid to defend Idaho’s abortion laws. And that’s a drop in the bucket.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing

Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep them in check.
IDAHO STATE
KTVL

Ripple Effect: Political analysts react to Oregon midterms

After 35 years of republicans losing in Oregon’s elections, two politics professors at Oregon universities explained what they think is to blame for the party’s shortcomings and how Oregonians should process the changes coming from Measures 111 and 114. Adjunct Politics Professor at Southern Oregon University (SOU) Dr....
OREGON STATE
The Free Press - TFP

SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114

The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: A quarter million and counting — really?

My eye was caught by a recent article in the ISJ (Wednesday, Nov. 30) noting that the Idaho State Legislature to this point has paid to private attorneys $276,495 in legal fees to defend Idaho’s recently enacted anti-abortion laws. That’s over and above what our Attorney General’s Office has provided.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Sheriff McKinley says it could “take months” to purchase a firearm in Oregon

GRANT COUNTY – December 8th is the date Oregon Measure 114 is set to go into effect, and many questions are popping up regarding firearm purchases in the State of Oregon. As it stands (provided a stay is not granted in court), all purchasers of firearms within the state must hold the proper licensure beginning next Friday. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said since there’s not a system in place to grant those licenses, folks may not be able to buy a gun for some time:
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

More join Measure 114 court challenge

PORTLAND – The number of named plaintiffs challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114, Oregon’s gun control law, is growing. Add Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe, and the owner of Garner’s Sporting Goods, Richard Haden of Pendleton to the list. They join...
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Illinois lawmakers OK crime bill cleanup, plan ends bail

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly approved followup clarifications of their watershed criminal justice overhaul Thursday, appeasing critics by adding numerous offenses to a list of crimes that qualify a defendant to remain jailed while awaiting trial. Senate action followed by the House came...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Oregonian

Newspaper corrections for Dec. 1, 2022

The Oregon Legislature will include 19 people of color next year, not 17. Sen.-elect Aaron Woods, who is Black, and Rep.-elect Virgle Osborne, who identifies as mixed-race, will be joining the Legislature, and Rep.-elect Farrah Chaichi plans to be part of the BIPOC caucus. An Oregon Capital Chronicle article in Tuesday editions omitted some new members.
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Sherman sheriff, others file to block new gun restrictions

Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey on Nov. 18 filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division...
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

BLM says environmental review can begin for proposal for Oregon’s first chemical process gold mine

The Nevada company pitching a gold mine in Eastern Oregon is set to begin a critical environmental review process. Paramount Gold announced Tuesday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has deemed the company’s operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain mine complete. That means Paramount can soon begin preparing an environmental impact statement, which will open the mining proposal to regulatory and public scrutiny under the National Environmental Policy Act.
OREGON STATE

