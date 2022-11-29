ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
KRDO

Fed matches year of hot inflation with feverish rate hikes

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street expects the impact of the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive year of interest rate hikes in at least three decades to continue to be felt through next year. The central bank’s plan to fight stubbornly high prices on everything from food to clothing has been the central focus for Wall Street in 2022. The Fed’s benchmark rate currently stands at 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March. That marks the sharpest rise since at least 1990 and the rate is expected to increase by another half-percentage point at the Fed’s final policy meeting in December.
The Associated Press

Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate reports of...
KRDO

The number of available jobs in the US fell in October

The number of job openings in the United States dropped in October, but the labor market still remains historically tight despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool demand and bring down inflation. There were 10.3 million available jobs last month, down from nearly 10.7 million in September, according to...

