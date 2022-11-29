Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
UCART19 Shows Promising Safety/Efficacy in Adult Patients With B-Cell ALL
Findings from the phase 1 CALM study evaluating the allogeneic genome-edited anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product UCART19 show it can be safely used for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Heavily pretreated adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who were administered...
Novel Agent Shows Tolerability and Response Signals in Combination With Chemotherapy in mPDAC
There was a potential antitumor signal observed with NGM120 in combination with chemotherapy, according to Andrew E. Hendifar, MD. NGM120, a first-in-class anti-glial-cellderived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) family receptor alpha–like (GFRAL) antibody, demonstrated tolerability and potential antitumor activity when used in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) in a cohort of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), according to initial findings from a phase 1b trial.1.
Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy Propel 10 Years of Progress in NSCLC
"We should continue to see steady gains in new targets and improvements in our targeted therapies that make these options available for an ever-larger subgroup of patients with non–small cell lung cancer who can derive longer duration of benefit from additional lines of treatment," says H. Jack West, MD.
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Batiraxcept for Patients With ccRCC
Following positive new data from a phase 1/2 study examining batiraxcept in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma, the agent has been granted fast track designation by the FDA. The FDA has granted fast track designation to batiraxcept (AVB-S6-500) for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic clear...
Investigators Assemble to Define Cellular Therapy’s Earlier Role in Blood Cancers
Multidisciplinary communication is needed to make sense of the latest advances, said Andre H. Goy, MD, physician in chief at Hackensack Meridian Health Oncology Care Transformation Service, and chairman & chief physician offi cer at John Theurer Cancer Center. In an interview with Targeted Therapies in Oncology™, Goy, who is program chair of the upcoming 27th Annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on Leukemias, Lymphomas, and Myeloma, sponsored by Physicians’ Education Resource (PER®), LLC. He hopes the conference will address 2 important real-world questions: For the patient with a hematologic malignancy, what are the best treatment options now? And for clinicians, what is the best sequence of care that they can provide patients to optimize therapy?
Study of Ponatinib Versus Imatinib Meets Primary End Point in Ph+ ALL
Takeda Pharmaceuticals announced that the phase 3 PhALLCON trial of ponatinib for Philadelphia-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia succeeded in improving the rate of minimal residual disease–negative complete remission. Ponatinib (Iclusig) showed superiority to imatinib (Gleevec) in the primary end point of the multicenter, randomized phase 3 PhALLCON trial (NCT03589326) in...
Phase 1 Study Shows Signals of Response With Vaccine for HPV16+ Premalignancies
In a phase 1 study, a peptide conjugated vaccine showed potent immunogenicity and was able to induce functional T-cell responses in almost all vaccinated patients with HPV16-positive premalignancies. A vaccine comprised of amplivant-conjugated synthetic long peptides was found to be a feasible intradermal vaccine for inducing robust activity in patients...
FDA Grants RMAT and Fast Track Designations to Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy for B-NHL
The allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy CB-010 received regenerative medicine advanced therapy and Fast Track designations for the treatment of patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The FDA granted CB-010, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation for patients with relapsed or refractory large B...
Pitfalls With Treatment in the SCLC Space
Gene G. Finley, MD, discusses some of the challenges seen when treating patients with small cell lung cancer. Gene G. Finley, MD, medical oncologist at Allegheny Clinic Medical Oncology of Allegheny Health Network, discusses some of the challenges seen when treating patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). For experts...
Daratumumab With Bortezomib and Dexamethasone Improves Survival in RRMM
Patients with multiple myeloma administered daratumumab in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone demonstrated improvements in overall survival compared with those given bortezomib and dexamethasone alone. The combination of daratumumab (Darzalex), bortezomib (Velcade), and dexamethasone significantly prolonged overall survival (OS) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), according to findings from...
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month: Novel Targeted Therapy in PDAC
The landscape for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma has shifted due to novel targeted therapies that are opening new options for patients. With significant advances in precision medicine in oncology, only an exceedingly small percentage of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cases benefit from targeted therapy based on tumor biomarker selection. Over the last 2 years, emerging agents with novel molecular targets continue to show promising clinical activity.
Oncology Societies Recognize and Address Burnout During Conferences
According to John M. Burke, MD, significant attention has been paid in recent years to the problem of physician burnout and as oncologists continue to care for patients, it important to also care for themselves. Significant attention has been paid in recent years to the problem of physician burnout, a...
