Los Angeles, CA

Bay News 9

New workforce housing developments coming as possible recession looms

LOS ANGELES — Melissa Delgado and the rest of the team at Cityview are closely monitoring the Los Angeles multifamily market as economic uncertainty looms. Cityview, a Los Angeles-based real estate developer, plans to open three workforce housing projects next year across LA, but it does so amid a possible recession.
Bay News 9

Southern California could withstand some impacts of potential recession

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Southern California is in an optimal position to withstand the impact of a potential recession, economists at the 13th Annual Southern California Economic Summit projected Thursday. The summit included nearly 400 regional economic leaders, who discussed the ongoing concerns over inflation and the global economy.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bay News 9

New mobile vet service looks to claim LA territory

LOS ANGELES — A growing veterinary service that brings the doctor to your home has reached Los Angeles, setting down roots with plans to expand. The Vets service launched earlier this year, sending doctors across 15 U.S. markets and charging check-up fees that are roughly market rate. The Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bay News 9

Your guide to holiday events in SoCal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — There are several holiday events taking place around SoCal despite the triple threat officials have warned about with the flu, COVID and RSV cases climbing. Here's where to go for a festive time. LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow. The annual wildlife-centered event has been reimagined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bay News 9

Meet the supernumeraries: LA Opera's unsung heroes

LOS ANGELES — In opera, there are artists who sing high notes, artists who sing low notes and artists who sing no notes at all. They’re called supernumeraries, and at LA Opera, Michael John is the most super of all. The 2022 production of "Tosca" marks his 60th...
LOS ANGELES, CA

