Man Charged With Shipping More Than 1 Kilo of Fentanyl Pills Through Mail
CLEVELAND – An Arizona man was charged on Wednesday in a six-count superseding indictment related to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that sought to distribute and possess over 1 kilogram of fentanyl tablets designed to look like oxycodone pills in the Northern Ohio area. Solomon Odubajo, 37,...
Ashland County Parks Director Resigns
The Director of the Ashland County Parks in stepping away from her role. RichlandSource.com reports, Stephanie Featheringill resigned to spend more time with her family and will stay through the end of December. The Ashland County Commissioners accepted Featheringill’s resignation on November 14th and as search is underway for a...
