Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: Uruguay players went after referees following World Cup loss
Uruguay were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup on Friday in heartbreaking fashion, and the behavior of some players after the match is sure to be closely reviewed by FIFA. Uruguay failed to advance beyond the group stage despite beating Ghana 2-0. South Korea scored a goal in stoppage time to defeat Portugal, which resulted in Portugal winning Group H and South Korea advancing as the runner-up. Uruguay and South Korea both finished with 4 points and a goal differential of 0, but South Korea advanced based on total goals scored. Had Uruguay netted another goal against Ghana, they would have held the tiebreaker and finished as the runner-up in Group H.
Yardbarker
Christian Pulisic reveals nature of his World Cup injury
Christian Pulisic sent the U.S. to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. It turned out to be a painful goal for the American star as he suffered what has been officially called a pelvic contusion.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to $207 million per year deal with Saudi Arabian club
As the Portugal men's national team continues their World Cup run, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to a massive contract with the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr FC. The deal — first reported by Spanish outlet Marca — is reportedly worth $207 million per year. The news comes just...
Soccer legend Pele's condition 'worsening' after being hospitalized in Brazil
Three-time world champion soccer player Pele has been hospitalized in his native Brazil and is undergoing tests, ESPN reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the 82-year-old soccer legend was taken to the hospital after he started having swelling all over his body. He has been diagnosed with edema and signs of heart failure.
Comments / 0