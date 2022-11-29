ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford man who regularly received packages of cocaine from Puerto Rico sentenced for drug trafficking

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A Hartford man was sentenced to 42 months in prison for drug trafficking on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Javier Acevedo, 42, of Hartford was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for cocaine trafficking.

According to court documents and testimony, The U.S. Postal Service’s Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force was investigating the shipment of controlled substances from Puerto Rico to Connecticut. On May 15, 2021, a suspicious package designated for an address on Giddings Street in Hartford was identified.

Around one hour after it was delivered, Acevedo picked up the package and drove it to his home on South Street. Law enforcement met him at his residence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A court-authorized search of the package revealed it contained approximately two kilograms, or 4.4 pounds, of cocaine.

Investigations revealed that Acevedo had regularly received packages of cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico to his address or “other addresses associated with him.” He then held the packages until they were picked up by another individual, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He received at least $500 for each package he picked up.

He was arrested on July 7, 2021. On April 27, 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Acevedo, who is released on a $200,000 bond, must report to prison on Jan. 17, 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Comments / 15

Wlisa
3d ago

Probably one of the many Puerto Ricans, who came here, 5 years ago. When they had the last hurricane. Never went back. I wonder if anyone has done a study on how many did go back, after it was safe. I bet not. all here collecting benefits, having other family members come here for the same thing.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Suspect in 2021 New Haven murder pleads guilty

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect involved in the 2021 murder of Alessia Mesquita in New Haven has plead guilty on Thursday. Rashod Newton, 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty today in New Haven Superior Court to charges of Murder and Assault in the First Degree. Under the terms...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Second New Britain man sentenced for role in theft of 14 firearms

NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday after federal officials said he helped steal more than a dozen guns. Kenney Cotto, 25, faced sentencing in federal court in Bridgeport, where a judge ordered that his prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

2 people hurt in New Haven stabbing

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI has more than doubled its reward for information leading to an arrest. As of Thursday morning, it stood at $25,000. BRIGHT SPOT: One man went a little overboard on his marriage proposal in Florida!
NEW HAVEN, CT
NECN

Police Arrest Connecticut Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter

The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter has been taken into custody, police said. Waterbury Police arrested Christopher Francisquini Friday afternoon at about 3 p.m. Francisquini has been on the run for two weeks. He's accused of killing his baby daughter Camilla Francisquini. He was taken into custody...
NAUGATUCK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

U.S. Postal employee charged in fight with co-worker in Ledyard

LEDYARD — The local U.S. Post Office was the scene of a brawl between two employees Wednesday morning, police say. One employee, Cekora I. Hill, 30, of Ledyard, was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. Police said several officers responded to the Ledyard Post...
LEDYARD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting

Christopher Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. Updated: 6 hours ago. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Woodstock Man Admits To Failing To Report Nearly $1M In Income

A business owner from Connecticut has admitted he failed to report more than $900,000 in income on his personal federal tax returns. Windham County resident Mariusz Kalinowski, age 47, of Woodstock, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to one count of filing a false tax return, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
WOODSTOCK, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: New Haven police seek help identifying bank robber

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the TD Bank at 466 Foxon Blvd. on October 29 just after 9 a.m. See photos of the suspect: This is an active investigation. Police urge […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

CT man charged with raping girl, 14, he met on Snapchat

BRIDGEPORT — Accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl he met on the Internet, police said they asked 21-year-old Kristoff McCalla if he considered himself a rapist. “I guess so,” police said McCalla answered. McCalla, of Whitney Avenue, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy