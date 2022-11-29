ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. holds on to defeat Iran, 1-0, in tense final group stage match to advance in World Cup

By Staff, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Christian Pulisic scored a 38th-minute goal and the United States held on throughout a tense second half to defeat Iran, 1-0 and advance out of the Group Stage of the World Cup on Tuesday.

The U.S. needed a win to advance while Iran needed only a draw in a tense match in Doha, Qatar.

Pulisic collided with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand as he scored the goal and was subbed out at halftime.

Iran had a chance in the final minutes as Cameron Carter-Vickers took down Mehdi Taremi in the box, but officials decided against calling a penalty.

The U.S. moves on to the knockout stage, where they’ll face the Netherlands on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. ET.

With the win, the Americans finished second in Group B with five points. They ended the group stage with one win and two draws (1-2-0).

England defeated Wales on Tuesday, 3-0, to top the group with seven points (2-1-0). Iran finishes 1-1-1.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.

