Police: Man shot wife, left her on highway off-ramp

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man accused of shooting his wife before leaving her on the side of the highway with a gunshot wound.

Pittsburgh police told WPXI the couple was driving into the city on Interstate 579 when Kevin Crew shot his wife. Crew was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons violations.

Police said that Crew and his wife were driving from their home to her workplace when he accused her of “not being truthful.” Crew’s wife was driving, and police told WPXI that Kevin pulled out a gun and shot his wife in the leg.

The victim stopped the car and got out, at which point police said Kevin got into the driver’s seat and took off, WPXI reported.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and was later upgraded to serious but stable condition, according to WPXI.

Court filings examined by WPXI indicate the Crews had a history of disputes, and show that his wife had filed for a protective order in 2011 that had since expired.

