Pinckney, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor resident breaks leg hanging holiday lights

ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor resident suffered a broken leg Wednesday night while hanging holiday lights, prompting a call to the fire department. Emergency crews were called Wednesday, Nov. 30, to an apartment in the 1500 block of White Street for a reported traumatic injury, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

House fire turns Jackson County family’s life ‘upside down’

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Andrew Kokas and his family lived in their Liberty Township home for 18 years. The Skiff Lake property was “gorgeous,” he said. Inside were hundreds and hundreds of tapes from Kokas’ long career as a video producer, including an Emmy Award-winning documentary for PBS on the history of Chrysler Automobile Company. But these are just memories now, due to a fire that has forced Kokas, his wife Yizhuo “Olivia” Liang, her parents and their pets from their home.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
PONTIAC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ypsilanti shuts down Love Stand food pantry after owner ignores blight violation

YPSILANTI, MI -- An open-air food pantry in Ypsilanti will be shutting down after the owner was charged with a misdemeanor for ignoring a blight violation. Depot Town’s U-Access Community Pantry, known to Ypsilanti as The Love Stand, was ordered to close by a 14A District Court judge after the owner failed to comply with an order to rectify a blight violation, according to court documents and a sign posted to the stand.
YPSILANTI, MI
wlen.com

Local Family Is Raising Money To Get 5-Year-Old Boy A Service Dog

Tecumseh, MI – A local family is collecting donations toward a service dog for Jackson, a 5-year-old diagnosed with Cerebal Palsy and Epilepsy. Kristen Metevia, a Tecumseh resident and Madison Elementary School teacher adopted Jackson from the foster care system in 2020. Kristen explained to WLEN News that Jackson...
TECUMSEH, MI
ecurrent.com

The Regal Beagle Upgrades with Barbecue and Live Music

You won’t find Ralph Furley or Larry Dallas at this Ypsilanti’s lounge throwing back a few, trying to impress the ladies, but you will find some tasty barbecue and plenty of Michigan’s best music. This past September, when Mazinga, Bubak, and Blowhole performed at The Regal Beagle...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Pets of the week: Adorable Cupid has sweet puppy breath. June has stunning eyes

JACKSON, MI – Cupid and June are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Adorable Cupid has joined Cascades Humane Society with seven of her siblings. She is a McNab puppy, which is a type of a herding dog. They can vary in size, from 30 to 60 pounds, although it’s expected Cupid and her siblings to be on the larger end of that size range.
JACKSON, MI
a-z-animals.com

5 Adorable Puppies In Detroit To Adopt For Christmas

There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.
DETROIT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Is Livingston County getting a pink slip?

Historically, Livingston County has been reliably, overwhelmingly Republican, and it seemed that its redness might be eternal. But then the blue, blue wave of 2022 happened. Sorry. Only premium subscribers to The Livingston Post have access to this content. Become a subscriber to read this and other premium content on our site.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

