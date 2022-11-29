Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
HometownLife.com
Hidden treasures at discounted prices fill this Livonia bin store each weekend
Looking for a sweet deal? Sam and Natalie Blonski have just the place for you. The Plymouth couple opened Honey Bins this fall in the former Dick Scott Freedom Powersports building on Plymouth Road west of Levan in Livonia. It's become a haven for those seeking items of all kinds at a heavily discounted rate.
Ann Arbor resident breaks leg hanging holiday lights
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor resident suffered a broken leg Wednesday night while hanging holiday lights, prompting a call to the fire department. Emergency crews were called Wednesday, Nov. 30, to an apartment in the 1500 block of White Street for a reported traumatic injury, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
House fire turns Jackson County family’s life ‘upside down’
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Andrew Kokas and his family lived in their Liberty Township home for 18 years. The Skiff Lake property was “gorgeous,” he said. Inside were hundreds and hundreds of tapes from Kokas’ long career as a video producer, including an Emmy Award-winning documentary for PBS on the history of Chrysler Automobile Company. But these are just memories now, due to a fire that has forced Kokas, his wife Yizhuo “Olivia” Liang, her parents and their pets from their home.
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
The Oakland Press
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
Ypsilanti shuts down Love Stand food pantry after owner ignores blight violation
YPSILANTI, MI -- An open-air food pantry in Ypsilanti will be shutting down after the owner was charged with a misdemeanor for ignoring a blight violation. Depot Town’s U-Access Community Pantry, known to Ypsilanti as The Love Stand, was ordered to close by a 14A District Court judge after the owner failed to comply with an order to rectify a blight violation, according to court documents and a sign posted to the stand.
fox2detroit.com
Woman hit and killed by recycling truck in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Neighbors in a Grosse Pointe Park neighborhood are reeling after a tragic accident claimed the life of a 68-year-old when she was hit by a recycling truck Friday morning. Police were called around 11:15 a.m. on Friday to Somerset ave in Grosse Pointe...
wlen.com
Local Family Is Raising Money To Get 5-Year-Old Boy A Service Dog
Tecumseh, MI – A local family is collecting donations toward a service dog for Jackson, a 5-year-old diagnosed with Cerebal Palsy and Epilepsy. Kristen Metevia, a Tecumseh resident and Madison Elementary School teacher adopted Jackson from the foster care system in 2020. Kristen explained to WLEN News that Jackson...
ecurrent.com
The Regal Beagle Upgrades with Barbecue and Live Music
You won’t find Ralph Furley or Larry Dallas at this Ypsilanti’s lounge throwing back a few, trying to impress the ladies, but you will find some tasty barbecue and plenty of Michigan’s best music. This past September, when Mazinga, Bubak, and Blowhole performed at The Regal Beagle...
fox2detroit.com
DJ hopes to spread love through music, art while battling stage 4 lung cancer
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Brandon Okamoto first learned he had lung cancer a year ago. "I found out when I was 39 that I had cancer, serious cancer," he said. "I had not cried the whole year about me having cancer, and then I finally cried." He began...
Pets of the week: Adorable Cupid has sweet puppy breath. June has stunning eyes
JACKSON, MI – Cupid and June are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. Adorable Cupid has joined Cascades Humane Society with seven of her siblings. She is a McNab puppy, which is a type of a herding dog. They can vary in size, from 30 to 60 pounds, although it’s expected Cupid and her siblings to be on the larger end of that size range.
fox2detroit.com
Family loses father to carbon monoxide poisoning and now need a home
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A maintenance worker at an Ann Arbor hotel was killed on the job by carbon monoxide poisoning. While Charles Suire's wife and children are struggling to cope with the tragic loss, they're also faced with finding a new place to live. "It was an...
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies In Detroit To Adopt For Christmas
There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.
'It's the worst kind of thing that can visit a community': Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard reflects on 1 year anniversary of Oxford school shooting
It’s been exactly one year since the tragic events unfolded at Oxford High School, greatly impacting and forever changing the lives of students, staff, parents, the community and local law enforcement, authorities reflected.
Plans for senior living project near Dexter reach final stages amid dispute with neighbors
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Final plans for an 105-acre senior living community on farmland south of Dexter, years in the making, are on the verge of clearing a last hurdle, even as some neighbors to the property have recruited lawyers in a dispute with developers. The Encore at Heritage Woods...
$1.44M conservation purchase sets up one of largest nature preserves in Ann Arbor area
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s extensive system of parks and nature preserves has grown by roughly 220 acres with a $1.44-million conservation purchase, creating what will become one of the largest publicly accessible sites in the Ann Arbor area. The county Parks and Recreation Commission closed on the...
5,600 residents without power as frigid air, strong winds whip through Southeast Michigan – outages expected to climb
At least 5,000 people are in the dark Wednesday morning after strong winds bringing plummeting temperatures knocked out power to businesses and residents in Metro Detroit.
thelivingstonpost.com
Is Livingston County getting a pink slip?
Historically, Livingston County has been reliably, overwhelmingly Republican, and it seemed that its redness might be eternal. But then the blue, blue wave of 2022 happened. Sorry. Only premium subscribers to The Livingston Post have access to this content. Become a subscriber to read this and other premium content on our site.
