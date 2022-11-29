ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlow, NH

Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7HmQ_0jRYlJtz00

A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state.

After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PH6Ps_0jRYlJtz00

Bear and his owner shared a very happy reunion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Wlisa
3d ago

So glad they were reunited. That's why we chip all our pets. you never know when they will try to sneak out

