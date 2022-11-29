ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GAMINGbible

Jack Sparrow has finally returned, but fans aren't happy

Fans spotted Captain Jack Sparrow in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which seems to suggest that Disney is willing to welcome the character back. That being said, this version of notorious pirate likely isn't the one that fans were hoping for. Earlier this year, during the defamation trial...
The Guardian

Tim Dowling: I’m trapped in the dark. Will anyone come and find me?

The band I’m in is playing its penultimate gig of 2022, in Stroud. Our trumpet player is not available, because she just had a baby. We’ve rehearsed a set that covers for her absence, but at the last minute the fiddle player tests positive for Covid. Suddenly we’re down from seven to five.

