Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem man will serve up to a decade for providing drugs in deadly overdose

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

A Bethlehem man will serve five to 10 years in state prison for providing the drugs that resulted in another man’s death in February 2020.

Ian Green pleaded guilty Tuesday in Northampton County Court to drug delivery resulting in death and was sentenced immediately.

Green provided the fentanyl and methamphetamine that killed 34-year-old Tanner Bibeau, who was found unresponsive at his home on the 2300 block of Hannah’s Lane in Bethlehem Township and died at the hospital, authorities said.

The Northampton County Investigating Grand Jury of 2020 issued a presentment in May 2021, charging Green in the death.

