KOMU
MoDOT presents proposed changes to Holts Summit interchange
JEFFERSON CITY — Residents and motorists who travel the U.S. Route 54 and Callaway County Route OO interchange were invited to a public meeting Thursday night to discuss proposed alterations to the interchange. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) staff helped answer questions and provided information on the proposed project,...
KOMU
Jefferson City moves into phase 2 of its Capital Area Active Transportation Plan
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City's government is moving into phase 2 in implementing their Capital Area Active Transportation Plan. In phase 2, the city is looking for public feedback on a draft of the plan developed by consultants. "The Active Transportation Plan is an update of other bike and pedestrian...
KOMU
Forum Boulevard land surveys begin Monday
COLUMBIA − Engineering Surveys & Services, a consultant for the city of Columbia Public Works, will conduct land surveying activities along the Forum Boulevard corridor beginning Monday, Dec. 5, as weather permits. The surveying is part of the initial steps to support planning and design for the proposed Forum...
Washington Missourian
MoDOT to host forum on proposed changes to Highway 100 interchanges
Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be sharing the results of a Highway 100 traffic study on Thursday during a open-house style meeting at the Washington City Hall. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. The traffic study was commissioned in hopes of identifying ways that...
KOMU
Holiday events affect downtown Jefferson City parking this weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Living Windows and Christmas parade in Jefferson City will affect parking in the downtown area Friday and Saturday. Living Windows will be held Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Parking will not be allowed on High Street between Monroe and Jefferson beginning at 5 p.m. The road will reopen after the event, according to Jefferson City police.
KOMU
Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
KOMU
Where are Logboat’s lights? A change of venue heralds big change for the local brewer
No, the Grinch didn't steal Logboat Brewing Company's holiday bling this year. The spectacular Christmas-themed holiday lights that have decked the Columbia brewery since 2017, thanks to a partnership with Candy Cane Crib, will light up at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a new, temporary venue: Rose Music Hall. The public...
KOMU
Columbia residents provide input on trash bags before upcoming city council meeting
COLUMBIA - Some Columbia residents came to city hall Wednesday night to discuss and share their thoughts and questions on a proposal to change the city's trash bag ordinance. The current ordinance requires residents with curbside pickup to use trash bags with the city logo. The city of Columbia Solid Waste Utilities has recommended that residents should be able to use any type of trash bag.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Elevated fire risk today in five mid-Missouri counties
UPDATE: The NWS has issued an elevated fire weather risk for today and tomorrow for the following mid-Missouri counties: Benton, Camden, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Pulaski, and Texas. The National Weather Service issues a warning of elevated fire weather conditions today for portions of mid-Missouri. The...
KOMU
Candlelight Lodge closes Friday after more than 60 years as an assisted living facility
The Candlelight Lodge was more than just a home to many people looking for assisted living in the Columbia area. Over its long history, the building housed cross-country travelers, female aviators in training and even Harry Truman during the attack on Pearl Harbor. But for the past 63 years, Candlelight...
Washington Missourian
Deer season ends with Franklin County on top once again
This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
krcgtv.com
City of Columbia hosts final public meeting on trash bag ordinance
Columbia — The City of Columbia was talkin' trash Wednesday evening. In the City Hall Chambers, the final public discussion over a potential ordinance change no longer requiring the use of city logo trash bags brought mixed reviews by people in attendance. The main talking point was centered around...
Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Downtown Jefferson City starts celebrating the holiday season
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is celebrating the holiday season with many traditions this weekend for locals to enjoy. Living Windows will be held downtown Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event consists of windows coming to life, live reindeer, carolers, carriage rides, dancers, a live nativity scene and visits with Santa.
KOMU
Columbia Solid Waste prepares for second input meeting on trash bag ordinance
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Solid Waste Utility will host its second input meeting Wednesday night as part of the proposed trash bag ordinance changes. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. Members of the public are invited to ask questions or voice their opinions on the proposed changes.
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
KOMU
Columbia detective is grateful for SAFE Kit grant extension
COLUMBIA − Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced this month that the state will receive a $2.5 million grant to cope with the backlog of SAFE Kit testing. The SAFE Kit Initiative launched in 2019 to help clear the backlog. Schmitt's office received its third federal grant this month, which will be extended through September 2025 for use on any tested or untested kits collected before May 2022.
Basement fire damages Jefferson City home
An appliance fire damaged a basement in Jefferson City on Friday. The post Basement fire damages Jefferson City home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
COVID-19 testing and positive cases increase in Boone County after Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA - COVID-19 testing numbers are up this week in Boone County, most likely as result of the Thanksgiving gatherings, Boone Health said Wednesday. According to Dr. Phillip Beck, an attending physician in Boone Health's infectious diseases department, around 300 COVID-19 tests were processed in the hospital's laboratories, from Monday to Wednesday morning.
KOMU
Special Olympics Missouri hosts a unique Polar Plunge
JEFFERSON CITY − Special Olympics Missouri hosted its sixth annual Power Hour Plunge Wednesday evening in downtown Jefferson City, consisting of participants being hosed down in support of Missouri's Special Olympics athletes. The event was open for anyone aged 14 or older and each participant was encouraged raise a...
