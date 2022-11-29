ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway County, MO

KOMU

MoDOT presents proposed changes to Holts Summit interchange

JEFFERSON CITY — Residents and motorists who travel the U.S. Route 54 and Callaway County Route OO interchange were invited to a public meeting Thursday night to discuss proposed alterations to the interchange. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) staff helped answer questions and provided information on the proposed project,...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Forum Boulevard land surveys begin Monday

COLUMBIA − Engineering Surveys & Services, a consultant for the city of Columbia Public Works, will conduct land surveying activities along the Forum Boulevard corridor beginning Monday, Dec. 5, as weather permits. The surveying is part of the initial steps to support planning and design for the proposed Forum...
COLUMBIA, MO
Washington Missourian

MoDOT to host forum on proposed changes to Highway 100 interchanges

Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be sharing the results of a Highway 100 traffic study on Thursday during a open-house style meeting at the Washington City Hall. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. The traffic study was commissioned in hopes of identifying ways that...
WASHINGTON, MO
KOMU

Holiday events affect downtown Jefferson City parking this weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Living Windows and Christmas parade in Jefferson City will affect parking in the downtown area Friday and Saturday. Living Windows will be held Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Parking will not be allowed on High Street between Monroe and Jefferson beginning at 5 p.m. The road will reopen after the event, according to Jefferson City police.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia residents provide input on trash bags before upcoming city council meeting

COLUMBIA - Some Columbia residents came to city hall Wednesday night to discuss and share their thoughts and questions on a proposal to change the city's trash bag ordinance. The current ordinance requires residents with curbside pickup to use trash bags with the city logo. The city of Columbia Solid Waste Utilities has recommended that residents should be able to use any type of trash bag.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Elevated fire risk today in five mid-Missouri counties

UPDATE: The NWS has issued an elevated fire weather risk for today and tomorrow for the following mid-Missouri counties: Benton, Camden, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Pulaski, and Texas. The National Weather Service issues a warning of elevated fire weather conditions today for portions of mid-Missouri. The...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Deer season ends with Franklin County on top once again

This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

City of Columbia hosts final public meeting on trash bag ordinance

Columbia — The City of Columbia was talkin' trash Wednesday evening. In the City Hall Chambers, the final public discussion over a potential ordinance change no longer requiring the use of city logo trash bags brought mixed reviews by people in attendance. The main talking point was centered around...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Downtown Jefferson City starts celebrating the holiday season

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is celebrating the holiday season with many traditions this weekend for locals to enjoy. Living Windows will be held downtown Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event consists of windows coming to life, live reindeer, carolers, carriage rides, dancers, a live nativity scene and visits with Santa.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia Solid Waste prepares for second input meeting on trash bag ordinance

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Solid Waste Utility will host its second input meeting Wednesday night as part of the proposed trash bag ordinance changes. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. Members of the public are invited to ask questions or voice their opinions on the proposed changes.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia detective is grateful for SAFE Kit grant extension

COLUMBIA − Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced this month that the state will receive a $2.5 million grant to cope with the backlog of SAFE Kit testing. The SAFE Kit Initiative launched in 2019 to help clear the backlog. Schmitt's office received its third federal grant this month, which will be extended through September 2025 for use on any tested or untested kits collected before May 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

COVID-19 testing and positive cases increase in Boone County after Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA - COVID-19 testing numbers are up this week in Boone County, most likely as result of the Thanksgiving gatherings, Boone Health said Wednesday. According to Dr. Phillip Beck, an attending physician in Boone Health's infectious diseases department, around 300 COVID-19 tests were processed in the hospital's laboratories, from Monday to Wednesday morning.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Special Olympics Missouri hosts a unique Polar Plunge

JEFFERSON CITY − Special Olympics Missouri hosted its sixth annual Power Hour Plunge Wednesday evening in downtown Jefferson City, consisting of participants being hosed down in support of Missouri's Special Olympics athletes. The event was open for anyone aged 14 or older and each participant was encouraged raise a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

