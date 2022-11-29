ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

More than 100 holiday art pieces are on display at Carroll County Arts Center for Festival of Wreaths

By Thomas Goodwin Smith, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

A chance to bring holiday cheer to your front door while supporting the arts in Carroll County is here, as the Festival of Wreaths is underway at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster.

The Festival of Wreaths, in its 25th year, is a silent auction to raise money for the Carroll Arts Council. The auction runs daily, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Sunday at the arts center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster and online at https://events.handbid.com/auctions/festival-of-wreaths-2022/items .

The event features more than 100 wreaths and holiday art pieces created by artists and businesses in August and September. Gwen Asbury, Carroll Arts Council special events and volunteer coordinator, said this is the council’s second biggest fundraiser after spring’s Peep Show event.

“I think it’s a great event that brings community together,” Asbury said. “You can see the heart behind all the entries.”

The time and materials to make the handcrafted wreaths are donated by individuals and families. Businesses often donate items to the festival, such as admission tickets, which are auctioned alongside a wreath made to represent the organization.

Wreaths are created by Arts Council staff members, with assignments made according to the staff’s personal interests. This is the third year that Moriah Tyler, education and visual arts coordinator for the arts council, has made wreaths for the festival.

Tyler said she was responsible for crafting a wreath that represents Ladew Topiary Gardens in Monkton, a garden-themed wreath. It features little red mushrooms sprouting from moss and miniature gardening tools, plus four general admission passes to the gardens.

She also created an aquatic-themed wreath with sea turtles, decorative seaweed and seashells that comes with two ticket vouchers for the National Aquarium in Baltimore. Her creation representing Catoctin Wildlife Preserve in Thurmont includes bears, berries and trees, as well as a certificate for admission to the zoo for one adult and one child. All passes and tickets are donated by the organizations.

“They donate to us out of the generosity and kindness of their hearts,” Tyler said. “Even if you’re not interested in buying a wreath or bidding, I think once you walk around you’ll find one that you would be interested in because there is such a range of different stuff out there. It’s a very diverse collection.”

Comments / 0

Related
foodgressing.com

Winter City Lights – Holiday Lights Festival in Olney, Maryland

Winter City Lights, the new holiday lights festival in Olney, Maryland is an immersive holiday lights experience where guests can explore 200,000 square feet of displays covering 18 beautifully decorated acres. Upon entering, guests are “wowed” by a 52-foot programmable Christmas tree featuring a 32,000 square-foot diameter canopy of lights...
OLNEY, MD
Business Monthly

Life Time open at Annapolis Town Center

Life Time has opened its fourth Maryland athletic club at Annapolis Town Center. The new facility features a full spectrum of health and wellness activities, starting with programming for kids through specialized ARORA programming for active agers. Highlights of the new Life Time Annapolis destination include:. ● Unlimited access to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pickleball venue coming to Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, Md. — A mother-daughter team enamored with pickleball -- an uber-popular sport that mixes tennis, Ping Pong and badminton -- is opening a 12,000-square-foot, year-round indoor venue in a Timonium business park. Bonny Gothier and her daughter, Alex Guerriere, and the rest of the Baltimore Pickleball Club LLC...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Victorian house in Poplar Hill embraces quirkiness with indoor fresh-water spring, stained glass windows, and more.

1211 Poplar Hill Road, Baltimore. Hot House: Quirky Victorian house on Poplar Hill Road. 3 bedrooms/2 baths. 2,570 square feet. Asking price: $625,000. What: Poplar Hill is one of those tucked-away neighborhoods which abound in Baltimore City. It’s just south of the city line, off of Falls Road, north of Northern Parkway. You make a turn between two auto repair shops and head up what appears to be almost a donkey track. There, at the intersection of Clark’s Hill and Poplar Hill roads, you will spot this quirky Victorian House, complete with stained glass windows, hardwood floors and a wrap-around porch, all situated on just over an acre of land.
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bel Air South, MD

The charming Bel Air South is a census-designated place in Harford County, Maryland. It is home to 59,636 residents as of the 2022 census, making it the 15th most populated area in Harford County. This quiet area offers visitors lots of outdoor activities, beautiful historical areas, and scenic parks. There...
BEL AIR SOUTH, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 13: Woody’s Crab House in North East and Independent in Bel Air

The thirteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a Saturday night trip up I-95 to bucolic North East on the upper Chesapeake for a lively night at Woody’s Crab house and a pre-closing outdoor patio beer at Independent Brewing in downtown Bel Air.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Two fast-casual restaurants to open in northern Baltimore County

TIMONIUM, Md. — Two fast-casual restaurants will open in a pair of developments on York Road in northern Baltimore County in the coming months. Tacos Way Hunt Valley will open in a 2,495-square-foot space at Yorkridge Center North at 10540 York Road in Cockeysville in December. Quickway Japanese Hibachi will open just down the road early next year in a 2,000-square-foot space at 1830 York Road in Yorkridge Center South in Timonium.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Baltimore Times

Nonprofit Now Accepting Nominations to Win Free Car

During the season of giving, the nonprofit Cars With Care is leading the way by providing another free car for a Baltimore resident in need. Andrea Brackett is a past car recipient who said that she is forever indebted to the nonprofit’s team. A dream of having her own reliable transportation came true because of Cars With Care.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police pursuit ends in Owings Mills neighborhood

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County police have as many as four people in custody after a pursuit that started in the city, SkyTeam 11 reported. Around 3:20 p.m. Friday, Baltimore City police officers got a hit on the license plate of a stolen vehicle at Edmondson Avenue at Franklin Street.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

VA system assists homeless veterans through resource center

It is estimated tens of thousands of veterans nationwide are homeless. In the Baltimore area, hundreds of vets do not have a place to live. The Veteran Affairs Maryland Health Care System is hoping to fix that by going to where the homeless are. On a rainy Wednesday, social workers...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Mayor Scott orders barriers removed from the Roland Water Tower road

“It was good old-fashioned organizing,” according to the group that objected to the road closure, adding they learned of their success via an Afro story by ex-mayor Catherine Pugh. The barriers blocking the roadway at the Roland Water Tower have been removed by Mayor Brandon Scott following complaints that...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Mother Clucker': Raising chickens a thriving trend since Baltimore County passed bill last February

BALTIMORE -- After Jodi Litchfield lost her job during the pandemic, she had to wing it with a new plan."With our own chickens, I started to get really excited about the details of chickens, the health side of chickens, and how to take care of them properly," Litchfield said. "I started to educate myself. And my husband said other people need this education."So they hatched an idea; "Mother Clucker's Mobile Chicken Wellness Spa.""Our No. 1 response when people ask us what we do is... What?," Litchfield said. "They can't believe it! And sometimes we can't either!"Their business services all of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD

If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County police rescue improbable wild animal after crash

FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Anne Arundel County police received an unusual call for help after a motorist struck a wild animal -- but it wasn't a deer. Anne Arundel County police Cpl. Brian Slattery and PFC Patrick Madera will not ever forget the unusual call for help they responded to late Sunday night after a barred owl was struck by a car on Fair Haven Road near the Calvert County line.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates

Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates provides expert care for disorders of the digestive tract including colon and rectal disease, ulcers, stomach disorders, Crohn’s disease, colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, and liver and pancreatic disease. Our board-certified, fellowship-trained gastroenterologists are committed to providing you the treatment you need which will get you back to your best health.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Commercial Observer

Women-Owned Vet Group To Open Clinic in Frederick, Md.

Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center, a women-owned veterinary practice, is expanding to Frederick, Md. The company, which has a clinic in Richmond, Va., has inked a 20,000-square-foot lease at 7330 Guilford Drive, which will serve as both a clinic and offices for the company. The property is part of...
FREDERICK, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy