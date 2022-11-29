Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Ab-Soul Links with Jay-Z After Nabbing Loose Ball at Nets Game
Ab-Soul’s having an eventful stay in NYC -- having a run-in with Jay-Z, and a cool courtside experience with Kevin Durant and co. The TDE rapper inadvertently became part of the action Wednesday night as he watched the Brooklyn Nets play the Washington Wizards -- and he was NOT caught slipping in 4K when a loose ball bounced his way.
Kanye West Alleges That He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West claimed that Kim Kardashian was sleeping with Chris Paul.
TMZ.com
Snoop Dogg and His Entire Family Model for SKIMS Holiday Campaign
Snoop Dogg's family has just been crowned SKIMS Holiday family of the year and they picked the perfect way to celebrate: snapping the first-ever pic of the legendary rapper's nuclear household!!!. Snoop, his wife Shante "Boss Lady" Broadus, his kids Corde, Cordell and Cori, their children and his daughter's fiance...
Willow Smith's Low-Rise Pants Come With Crystal-Lined Hip Cutouts
It may have been Will Smith's big night at the "Emancipation" premiere on Nov. 30, but all eyes were on Willow's edgy outfit. The "Psychofreak" singer attended the Los Angeles screening in a black cropped vest and low-rise hip-cutout pants from Stella McCartney's spring 2023 collection. These weren't your average cutout pants though: both side cutouts were shaped like a half star wrapped around the hip and lined with silver crystals for some added sparkle.
TMZ.com
Gucci Mane Reveals Plans to Sign B.G. for $1 Million After Prison Sentence
Hot Boys rapper B.G. was centered in an internet hoax this week, and Gucci Mane took the bait -- but in doing so, he revealed the cards he's playing for the incarcerated Cash Money Records OG. Gucci excitedly tweeted Tuesday ... posting a pic of B.G. with a $1 million...
TMZ.com
GloRilla Accused of Getting Moniece Slaughter's IG Account Deleted
“Love & Hip Hop” alum Moniece Slaughter has a skeleton's worth of bones to pick with GloRilla -- she's accusing the Memphis rapper of cutting her off from more than 1 million IG followers!!!. Following GloRilla and producer Hitkidd’s spat over “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” royalties, Moniece spoke up in...
TMZ.com
GloRilla Reveals She Spoiled Yo Gotti's Cardi B Surprise
GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” collaboration is poised for a No. 1 opportunity on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart, and the song’s back story is all about a big surprise ... which Glo spoiled!!!. The Memphis rapper was on The Breakfast Club Tuesday when...
TMZ.com
Will, Jada Pinkett Smith at 'Emancipation' Premiere, First Red Carpet Since Oscars
Will Smith is all smiles again ... he and Jada Pinkett Smith were back doing movie star stuff for the premiere of the new film days after he called his Oscars slap on Chris Rock a burst of anger years in the making. Will and Jada got all done up...
TMZ.com
'American Idol' David Archuleta Says Fans Left Show After He Talked Being Queer
David Archuleta says dozens of fans walked out of a recent show of his after he spoke about being queer ... a moment he believes drives home just how important it is to continue to tell his story. Archuleta arrived in Los Angeles Thursday, just hours after wrapping a stop...
TMZ.com
Boosie Badazz Dismisses Jay-Z and Nas' Musical Relevance
Boosie Badazz thinks Nas and Jay-Z's time in the spotlight is fading fast -- if not totally gone already -- but he insists he's saying that with the utmost respect!!!. The Louisiana rapper recently jumped into his favorite hot seat over at VladTV to dissect the NYC icons' careers ... on the heels of 21 Savage's viral remark that Nas is irrelevant to today's rap fans.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Responds To Paddy Pimblett, Proposes Jan. 5 Sparring Date In P.R.
Jake Paul heard what Paddy Pimblett told TMZ Sports loud and clear ... 'cause the Problem Child is now sending a new sparring offer to The Baddy -- proposing a January 5 boxing session in Puerto Rico. The two fighters have been jawing back and forth ever since Paddy claimed...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Little Cowboy Turned Into!
Before this country boy turned into a singer, songwriter and reality television star, he was taking notes and learning music from his guitar-playing pops and enjoying the outdoor life with his sister in Nashville, Tennessee. This cute kid stirred up quite the commotion on Hannah Brown's season 15 of "The...
TMZ.com
Metro Boomin Debuts Beat-Making Hologram in L.A. and Miami
Metro Boomin is gonna want plenty more of everything now that his long-awaited "HEROES & VILLAINS" album is out -- and he's getting it by using some cool tech to sorta clone himself. The superstar producer recently debuted a hologram, in partnership with Spotify and Proto, where he let the...
TMZ.com
Drake's Spotify Wrapped Reveals He's Ultimate Tupac Fan
Drake is the most streamed artist on Spotify in the U.S. this year but when it comes to his own tastes … he's rolling with Tupac!!!. Spotify rolled out its annual Wrapped feature Wednesday, and Drake's roundup shines a light on his 'Pac standom. In all, Drake tallied up...
TMZ.com
Nas and 21 Savage Squash 'Irrelevant' Beef with New Collab
Nas and 21 Savage are choosing to be relevant together, with a new collaboration … a sharp departure from the near-beef that started simmering with 21’s disparaging comments about the Queensbridge MC. Nas explained the truce on Instagram … “Only way we moving is with love, respect and...
TMZ.com
Chuck D Challenges Elon Musk To Ban N-Word After Kanye Suspension
Chuck D feels ALL hate speech should be equally ostracized on Twitter ... especially following Kanye West's recent suspension for posting Nazi symbolism. The Public Enemy frontman put out a big signal for Elon Musk on Friday ... challenging him to permanently ban all versions of the n-word on the platform.
TMZ.com
21 Savage Denies Having 'Celebrity Girlfriend' Amid Latto Rumors
21 Savage and Latto fans are so convinced they're dating, they don't even bother digging into the rappers' IG stories anymore -- but 21 insists he’s not kicking it with anyone famous. The Savage Gang boss was fuming during a Clubhouse chat, denying any linkage to a “celebrity girlfriend”...
TMZ.com
Kanye West Trying to Bring Back Donda Academy in L.A. Area Church
Kanye West is trying to breathe new life into his Donda Academy -- this time in a new, holier location, even though the school has all but crumbled. Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church tells TMZ he and Kanye have had 3 face-to-face meetings over the last month, and Ye expressed interest in leasing some of the church space in Northridge, CA -- in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley -- for the Donda Academy.
TMZ.com
Michael Jai White Avoids Kanye Run-Ins to Prevent Violence
Michael Jai White has several black belts in various martial arts, but it's even better that he's mastered the practice of restraint, at least for Kanye West's sake!!!. When asked by DJ Vlad about some of Ye's wild and erroneous comments -- like claiming George Floyd died from a drug overdose -- MJW admitted he's been detached from Ye's antics for years, and avoids running into him because it could get violent ... and end badly for the embattled rapper.
TMZ.com
600 Breezy Strung Along for 7 Months in Epic Catfish Story
Chicago rapper 600 Breezy once got catfished by a girl so bad, she had him drive deep into the Georgia boonies for 2 hours ... to an address that didn't even exist!!!. Breezo was a recent guest on "Trsh Talk" where he openly admitted to being strung along for months without a meet-up … claiming the girl was so fine in her photos, anyone would've taken the bait!!!
Comments / 0