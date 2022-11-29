The Royal Family's Decision to Deny Harry & Meghan Protection Looks Very Suspect After New Security Revelations

Prince Harry has long talked about the need for security for himself, Meghan Markle , and their growing family. Some Sussex critics thought he was the boy who cried wolf when he asked the royal family for protection, but now, the former Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations for the Metropolitan Police, Neil Basu, is backing up his claims .

In a damning interview with the U.K.’s Channel 4 News , he revealed that the couple was under threat constantly during their time as senior royals. Basu described the threats as “disgusting and very real” and blamed them on the rise of right-wing extremists. He elaborated that many of the security concerns were directed at Meghan, and he empathized with the couple’s plight.

“Absolutely, and if you’d seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it… the kind of rhetoric that’s online, if you don’t know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time ,” he noted. The threats to Meghan were ongoing and Basu mentioned that “people have been prosecuted for those threats.” The former security expert is speaking out now amid his resignation after claims that he was treated unfairly for his views on “racial and social justice.”

Prince Harry had to challenge his U.K. security arrangements in the court system after losing his royal privileges in February 2020. He was willing to fund their security staff out of his own pocket and was refused, and now, the legal system is handling the couple’s needs on a “flexible, case-by-case” basis. With Basu offering up alarming evidence to back Harry’s claims , this could positively impact the future of the couple’s security situation.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.