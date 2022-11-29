Home sales in San Antonio have taken the biggest dip since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic as rising interest rates take a different toll on the market. Single-family home sales fell by almost 20 percent from October 2021 to 2022, the San Antonio Express-News reported. The data from the San Antonio Board of Realtors showed the largest year-over-year decline in home sales since May 2020.

