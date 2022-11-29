ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home sales in San Antonio take biggest hit since pandemic

Home sales in San Antonio have taken the biggest dip since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic as rising interest rates take a different toll on the market. Single-family home sales fell by almost 20 percent from October 2021 to 2022, the San Antonio Express-News reported. The data from the San Antonio Board of Realtors showed the largest year-over-year decline in home sales since May 2020.
Rosewood investments plans $40M resi complex in S.A.

Rosewood Private Investments published plans this week to build a $40 million apartment complex in San Antonio. Construction on the 359-unit, 400,000-square-foot project, at 3310 Oakwell Court in the city’s inner loop, could start as soon as Jan. 31 and is slated for completion in early 2025. The private...
