FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TMZ.com
Florida Gators QB Jalen Kitna, Jon Kitna's Son, Arrested
Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna -- the son of ex-NFL star Jon Kitna -- was arrested in Florida on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. The 19-year-old was just booked into jail minutes ago -- at around 3:20 p.m. ET. Further details surrounding his arrest were not made immediately available. Jalen...
TMZ.com
Jemele Hill Says Media Needs To Hold Jerry Jones Accountable, LeBron's Right!
Jemele Hill is urging the media to not let Jerry Jones off the hook amid his racial controversy ... saying LeBron James was completely right to call out reporters for not giving the Dallas Cowboys owner similar coverage as Kyrie Irving. Hill joined Harvey and Charles on "TMZ Live" to...
TMZ.com
Former UofA Football Star, Ex-NFL LB Scooby Wright Tries Out For WWE
Scooby Wright -- the ex-NFL linebacker and former University of Arizona football star -- is now trying his hand at a different contact sport ... auditioning to become the WWE's next big superstar!!. The wrestling org. invited the former Wildcat to attend tryouts at IMG Academy in Florida this week...
TMZ.com
Drew Brees Not Struck By Lightning, Doing Fine Despite Scary Video
8:15 AM PT -- New video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows the whole thing was, in fact, staged ... with Drew Brees revealing it was all an effort to make people aware of the gambling platform's "free lightning bets." In the new footage, Brees explained the situation ... before joking...
TMZ.com
Commanders' Brian Robinson Gets 'End Gun Violence' Cleats Months After Being Shot
Brian Robinson knows the perils of gun violence better than almost anyone, and he wants to put a spotlight on the senseless killing ... the Commanders star will rock a sweet pair of custom cleats, with a very important message, this week against the Giants. The 23-year-old running back, who...
TMZ.com
LeBron James Goes Off On Reporters Over Jerry Jones Photo, Why No Kyrie-Like Reaction?
LeBron James went after media members following the Lakers' win on Wednesday night ... blasting them for not asking about the racial controversy engulfing Jerry Jones -- while wondering why they were so "quick to ask us questions" about the Kyrie Irving drama earlier this year. The NBA star unleashed...
Anthony Davis credits Aaron Rodgers for 44-point game against the Bucks
Davis put on a show in front of Rodgers as Los Angeles defeated Milwaukee 133-129. The Lakers big man cited his pregame talk with the Packers quarterback as inspiration for his big game.
TMZ.com
Lamar Jackson Apologizes For Vulgar Tweet, 'I Was Bitter'
Lamar Jackson says he's sorry for sending a vulgar tweet following the Ravens' emotional 28-27 loss to the Jaguars last Sunday ... admitting on Friday he was just "bitter" about the L. "I apologize if I hurt feelings out there," Jackson said when addressing reporters for the first time since...
No. 12 Utah derails No. 4 USC’s playoff hopes, 47-24
LAS VEGAS (AP) — No. 12 Utah pounded a limping, bloodied Caleb Williams and roared past No. 4 Southern California 47-24 on Friday night to win the Pac-12 Championship and derail the Trojans’ College Football Playoff hopes. The Trojans (11-2) opened the way for Ohio State (11-1) to...
TMZ.com
Jay-Z Hits Patriots Game, Sits With Robert Kraft In Owner's Suite
Jay-Z got a taste of what NFL ownership would be like on Thursday night -- sitting alongside Robert Kraft in the New England honcho's suite for the Patriots' 'TNF' game ... while rubbin' elbows with star players after the contest as well. HOV hit Gillette Stadium for the Bills' dominant...
TMZ.com
Jerry Jones Praises LeBron James After 1957 Photo Criticism
Jerry Jones took a unique path to respond to LeBron James' very public criticism of the Dallas Cowboys owner's controversial 1957 photo ... choosing to do nothing but shower the NBA star with praise. Jones was asked Friday about Bron's Wednesday comments during his weekly radio hit on the K&C...
TMZ.com
MLB Legend Gaylord Perry Dead At 84
Gaylord Perry -- the legendary MLB pitcher who won two Cy Young Awards in his career -- has died. The Hall of Famer sadly passed away at his home in Gaffney, SC on Thursday morning of natural causes, the Cherokee County Coroner said. He was 84 years old. Perry made...
