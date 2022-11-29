ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

TMZ.com

Florida Gators QB Jalen Kitna, Jon Kitna's Son, Arrested

Florida Gators quarterback Jalen Kitna -- the son of ex-NFL star Jon Kitna -- was arrested in Florida on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. The 19-year-old was just booked into jail minutes ago -- at around 3:20 p.m. ET. Further details surrounding his arrest were not made immediately available. Jalen...
GAINESVILLE, FL
TMZ.com

Jemele Hill Says Media Needs To Hold Jerry Jones Accountable, LeBron's Right!

Jemele Hill is urging the media to not let Jerry Jones off the hook amid his racial controversy ... saying LeBron James was completely right to call out reporters for not giving the Dallas Cowboys owner similar coverage as Kyrie Irving. Hill joined Harvey and Charles on "TMZ Live" to...
TMZ.com

Former UofA Football Star, Ex-NFL LB Scooby Wright Tries Out For WWE

Scooby Wright -- the ex-NFL linebacker and former University of Arizona football star -- is now trying his hand at a different contact sport ... auditioning to become the WWE's next big superstar!!. The wrestling org. invited the former Wildcat to attend tryouts at IMG Academy in Florida this week...
TUCSON, AZ
TMZ.com

Lamar Jackson Apologizes For Vulgar Tweet, 'I Was Bitter'

Lamar Jackson says he's sorry for sending a vulgar tweet following the Ravens' emotional 28-27 loss to the Jaguars last Sunday ... admitting on Friday he was just "bitter" about the L. "I apologize if I hurt feelings out there," Jackson said when addressing reporters for the first time since...
BALTIMORE, MD
TMZ.com

Jay-Z Hits Patriots Game, Sits With Robert Kraft In Owner's Suite

Jay-Z got a taste of what NFL ownership would be like on Thursday night -- sitting alongside Robert Kraft in the New England honcho's suite for the Patriots' 'TNF' game ... while rubbin' elbows with star players after the contest as well. HOV hit Gillette Stadium for the Bills' dominant...
BUFFALO, NY
TMZ.com

Jerry Jones Praises LeBron James After 1957 Photo Criticism

Jerry Jones took a unique path to respond to LeBron James' very public criticism of the Dallas Cowboys owner's controversial 1957 photo ... choosing to do nothing but shower the NBA star with praise. Jones was asked Friday about Bron's Wednesday comments during his weekly radio hit on the K&C...
ARKANSAS STATE
TMZ.com

MLB Legend Gaylord Perry Dead At 84

Gaylord Perry -- the legendary MLB pitcher who won two Cy Young Awards in his career -- has died. The Hall of Famer sadly passed away at his home in Gaffney, SC on Thursday morning of natural causes, the Cherokee County Coroner said. He was 84 years old. Perry made...
GAFFNEY, SC

