Round Rock, TX

roundtherocktx.com

Zach Theatre’s A Christmas Carol

Austin’s hottest holiday tradition returns with new music and surprises! ZACH’s adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional Victorian story with a score that spans all genres and eras. This family-friendly spectacular creates a joyous spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles. Join the Cratchit family and three soulful ghosts as they take Scrooge on a joyride to rediscover his heart and love for human kindness.
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

Annual Christmas Festival set for Saturday

Downtown Liberty Hill will make its annual transformation into a winter wonderland this Saturday for the City’s Christmas Festival, which will feature everything from ice skating and real snow to photos with Santa and The Grinch. Katie Amsler, communications and event director for the City of Liberty Hill, said...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
wimberleyview.com

Wimberley Market Days says ta-ta to 2022

This Saturday marks the last Wimberley Market Day for 2022. The year’s last market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, before the market opens again in March of 2023. Christmas will be the focus of this final event, which is organized by the Wimberley Lions Club. The festive...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Community Impact Austin

December and January events abound in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

The annual Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade will take place throughout downtown Pflugerville. Courtesy city of Pflugerville. There are many events taking place in December and into January in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas. From holiday-themed festivals to polar plunges to a silent disco, this non-comperhensive list includes a wide variety of activities to attend.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Best of Round Rock 2022: All Categories

Thank you to everyone who voted!!! The voting totals were HUGE, and we are so excited for all of the support for our local businesses!. Here are the Winners for Gold, Silver and Bronze in each category:
ROUND ROCK, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville to host Pfestival of Lights, Christmas parade Dec. 3

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The city of Pflugerville is kicking off the holidays with its Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade this Saturday. The festivities begin Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. with Market Days featuring arts and crafts and holiday merchandise vendors set up downtown. The Knights of Columbus Christmas Parade...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
roundtherocktx.com

December Round Rock Market Days

Come on down to Prete Main Street Plaza from 9am-4pm this Saturday, December 3rd! Enjoy awesome live music, wonderful gifts for the holidays from local vendors and, of course, our incredible Downtown restaurants!
roundtherocktx.com

Light Up the Lake is this Weekend

ROUND ROCK, WE HAVE A MAP! SO MANY #festivities will be happening at Light Up the Lake ALL THE WAY AROUND Bright Lake at Old Settlers Park! Click for more info: roundrocktexas.gov/lightupthelake and to download the festival map click here: https://bit.ly/3GQgM0G Light Show (Friday Dec. 2 at 6:15pm countdown with the Mayor and Council Members at the Main Stage) PLUS there’s #concerts, Santa’s Village, #candy Land, #Holidays Over Yonder (live band at Yonders), Tribute to #Heroes #BlueSanta, #mystical Meadows, #Bright Wood Forest, #Country Christmas with a #yulelog and more! Then we do it again Saturday Dec. 3!
ROUND ROCK, TX
dailytrib.com

Highland Lakes Crisis Network rolls out holiday tamale fundraiser

Get your holiday tamales and help the Highland Lakes Crisis Network. The nonprofit’s annual fundraising sale is from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls. It also will have a booth set up at the Christmas Market Day on Main Street, which is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the same day.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
kut.org

Austin is getting a great leaf season, and no one saw it coming

If you’ve walked around Central Texas or even just checked social media lately, you might have noticed the colors. Leaves of deep red, burnt orange and bright yellow abound far more than in a typical fall. The foliage is all the more welcome because it was a surprise, even...
AUSTIN, TX

