FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillBEIC NewsAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Texas
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
roundtherocktx.com
Zach Theatre’s A Christmas Carol
Austin’s hottest holiday tradition returns with new music and surprises! ZACH’s adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional Victorian story with a score that spans all genres and eras. This family-friendly spectacular creates a joyous spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles. Join the Cratchit family and three soulful ghosts as they take Scrooge on a joyride to rediscover his heart and love for human kindness.
inforney.com
Annual Christmas Festival set for Saturday
Downtown Liberty Hill will make its annual transformation into a winter wonderland this Saturday for the City’s Christmas Festival, which will feature everything from ice skating and real snow to photos with Santa and The Grinch. Katie Amsler, communications and event director for the City of Liberty Hill, said...
wimberleyview.com
Wimberley Market Days says ta-ta to 2022
This Saturday marks the last Wimberley Market Day for 2022. The year’s last market will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, before the market opens again in March of 2023. Christmas will be the focus of this final event, which is organized by the Wimberley Lions Club. The festive...
December and January events abound in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
The annual Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade will take place throughout downtown Pflugerville. Courtesy city of Pflugerville. There are many events taking place in December and into January in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas. From holiday-themed festivals to polar plunges to a silent disco, this non-comperhensive list includes a wide variety of activities to attend.
roundtherocktx.com
Best of Round Rock 2022: All Categories
Thank you to everyone who voted!!! The voting totals were HUGE, and we are so excited for all of the support for our local businesses!. Here are the Winners for Gold, Silver and Bronze in each category:
hellogeorgetown.com
Christmas Lights in Georgetown, TX – 2022
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! It’s time to enjoy some beautiful light displays! We have several larger displays that are set to music plus we have more displays all over town including a few neighborhoods. We are updating this list all the time, confirming previous years displays and adding...
Two Austin-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville to host Pfestival of Lights, Christmas parade Dec. 3
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The city of Pflugerville is kicking off the holidays with its Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade this Saturday. The festivities begin Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. with Market Days featuring arts and crafts and holiday merchandise vendors set up downtown. The Knights of Columbus Christmas Parade...
roundtherocktx.com
December Round Rock Market Days
Come on down to Prete Main Street Plaza from 9am-4pm this Saturday, December 3rd! Enjoy awesome live music, wonderful gifts for the holidays from local vendors and, of course, our incredible Downtown restaurants!
roundtherocktx.com
Light Up the Lake is this Weekend
ROUND ROCK, WE HAVE A MAP! SO MANY #festivities will be happening at Light Up the Lake ALL THE WAY AROUND Bright Lake at Old Settlers Park! Click for more info: roundrocktexas.gov/lightupthelake and to download the festival map click here: https://bit.ly/3GQgM0G Light Show (Friday Dec. 2 at 6:15pm countdown with the Mayor and Council Members at the Main Stage) PLUS there’s #concerts, Santa’s Village, #candy Land, #Holidays Over Yonder (live band at Yonders), Tribute to #Heroes #BlueSanta, #mystical Meadows, #Bright Wood Forest, #Country Christmas with a #yulelog and more! Then we do it again Saturday Dec. 3!
dailytrib.com
Highland Lakes Crisis Network rolls out holiday tamale fundraiser
Get your holiday tamales and help the Highland Lakes Crisis Network. The nonprofit’s annual fundraising sale is from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at First United Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls. It also will have a booth set up at the Christmas Market Day on Main Street, which is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the same day.
These 23 Austin restaurants, breweries, bars, and stores closed in 2022
It was a rough year for Austin businesses.
Popular Texas noodle shop Ramen Tatsu-ya explains missing menu item
2023 will be the year of tsukemen.
This Texas Christmas lights display ranked among best in the country: report
When you think of the holidays you probably think of great food, spending time with friends and family, and of course, glorious light displays.
The best donut shop in Texas can be found in Austin: report claims
We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there's no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.
Eater
The Long-Empty La Bare Space on South Congress/East Riverside Is Turning Into a Night Club
That long-vacant building on the corner of South Congress and East Riverside is going to turn into a nightlife venue this year. Superstition at 110 East Riverside Drive will open on Thursday, December 29. Superstition is supposed to feel like a 1970s club with major Studio 54 vibes. It’ll include...
Central Texas restaurant has best dessert menu statewide & among best in US: report
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade desserts are all the rage, but you don't always have the time to put on the apron and get to baking.
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocates in Lakeway
Don Mario Mexican Restaurant relocated within the Lakeway proper area. (Courtesy Don Mario Mexican Restaurant) Don Mario, a Mexican restaurant in Lakeway, relocated from 1700 RM 620 N. to 1113 RM 620 N. The eatery had a soft opening at the new location Oct. 20. “We started from a small...
kut.org
Austin is getting a great leaf season, and no one saw it coming
If you’ve walked around Central Texas or even just checked social media lately, you might have noticed the colors. Leaves of deep red, burnt orange and bright yellow abound far more than in a typical fall. The foliage is all the more welcome because it was a surprise, even...
