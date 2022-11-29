As the year draws to a close, the Northfield School Board is being asked to come to a decision on what to do about the Northfield High. If not for the budget cuts that were made in the spring, the needs of the high school and how to address them would have been the dominant topic for the board in 2022. A task force was assembled in the spring and asked to evaluate the building. The report came back with tiered recommendations that ranged from updated infrastructure to adding space to the school for music and athletics. When the school board could not come to consensus, the matter was tabled while a study was done to better understand how much money the public would approve to make the changes. The results of the survey did not cover the cost of everything the task force report recommended, so the board is now once again debating its priorities.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO