kymnradio.net
Hillmann discusses snow day determinations; Housing Development EAW public statements requested before December 30; NH+C offers RSV tips
The Northfield area received the first major snowstorm of the year yesterday, creating havoc on the roads and disrupting the. afternoon and evening schedules for many students and families in the Northfield School District. All after school programs were cancelled for the day, as well as the varsity and junior varsity hockey and basketball games, and the All-District Jazz Band Concert originally scheduled for last night has been rescheduled for December 5th.
willmarradio.com
Snow storm causes many crashes, delays flights at Twin Cities airport
(St. Paul, MN) -- Law enforcement officers across the state were busy assisting drivers caught in the winter storm Tuesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a total of 387 crashes between 6 a-m and 9 p-m Tuesday. At least 34 people were injured in the wrecks. There were also 285 vehicle spinouts and 33 jackknifed semis. No reports of any serious injuries or fatalities. The National Weather Service says North St. Paul topped the state with nine inches of snow, St. Peter received eight-and-a-half inches, Stillwater had eight, North Mankato got seven inches, and New Prague and Mankato are reporting a half foot. Locally, there were some slick spots, and at 5 this morning a vehicle hit and snapped a power pole on Northwest 7th Street in Willmar, near Lakeland Broadcasting. The driver wasn't hurt.
Winter storm drops over eight inches of snow in parts of metro, central Minnesota
Minnesota’s latest winter storm on Tuesday barreled down on the Twin Cities dropping nearly nine inches of snow in some parts. The NWS Twin Cities says snow fell at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour around midday.
Jackknifed semis close I-35 northbound near Faribault
Northbound Interstate 35 is closed near Faribault after two semi-trailers jackknifed in snowy, icy conditions Wednesday morning. The semis have traffic in the northbound lanes shut down as of 7:19 a.m. Two other crashes are also being reported in the area. A large swath of southeastern Minnesota and the Twin...
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
Winter Storm Updates: Follow here for the latest news and reports from around the state
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas is saying we should get anywhere from 3-6 inches across most of the metro area, with a few areas getting more (especially to the north and east). Follow here for the latest news and updates from around Minnesota.
KAAL-TV
Timing Out Tuesday’s Snow
Look for an early onset of rain/snow/ice to fall south of I-90 this morning. This will really limit how much snow we see in our northeast Iowa communities. Snow won’t have a problem falling though to the northwest, especially from Fairmont, to Mankato, to the Twin Cities, where the highest totals are expected. In between, snow will be likely for everyone, coming down very steady, even heavy for some at times this afternoon, wrapping up by 8 PM. Lesser amounts are expected to the SE, where more of a rain/snow mix is looking likely, cutting back on the overall snow potential. Most of the Weather First Viewing Area is in between the highest & lowest marks, which means a good 2-4″ is looking pretty likely for the area.
KEYC
Snow has ended, 5-8″ from Mankato to MSP
Snow is ending from west to east across southern Minnesota with 5 to 8 inch reports common from Mankato to the Twin Cities. CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF SNOWFALL TOTALS. Even through the snow is ending, strong northwesterly wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will continue to create areas of blowing snow throughout the night, especially in rural areas. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery with reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Travel conditions will gradually improve overnight tonight.
kymnradio.net
School Board debating high school options; Colleges make financial contribution to city; DNR announces special deer hunt this weekend
As the year draws to a close, the Northfield School Board is being asked to come to a decision on what to do about the Northfield High. If not for the budget cuts that were made in the spring, the needs of the high school and how to address them would have been the dominant topic for the board in 2022. A task force was assembled in the spring and asked to evaluate the building. The report came back with tiered recommendations that ranged from updated infrastructure to adding space to the school for music and athletics. When the school board could not come to consensus, the matter was tabled while a study was done to better understand how much money the public would approve to make the changes. The results of the survey did not cover the cost of everything the task force report recommended, so the board is now once again debating its priorities.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls police, Goodhue County sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Friday, Nov. 25, a residence on the 300 block of Cannon Street West was broken into and a cell phone was stolen. An individual was arrested in connection to this case. On Saturday, Nov. 26, items were...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Rochester to ease visitor restrictions beginning Dec. 6
Mayo says the changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Also, patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. Mayo will...
No rest for the snow weary: Another storm headed to the Upper Midwest
As bitter winds blow around snow from the storm that moved through earlier this week, another round of wintry weather is ahead for the Upper Midwest after the calendar turns to December. As residents of the Upper Midwest dig out from a winter storm that brought several inches of snow...
Runways shut down at MSP Airport due to heavy snow
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has shut down its runways, citing excessive snowfall on Tuesday. MSP-Airport also noted low visibility as the Twin Cities area continues to get pummeled with snow. Flightradar shows a number of flights nearing MSP have been in a holding pattern and some are now being...
Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day
MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
myaustinminnesota.com
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County late Tuesday morning
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2018 International semi being driven by 51-year old Duane Eddy Travis of Red Oak, Iowa was eastbound on I-90 at approximately 11:36 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2023 Peterbuilt semi being driven by 40-year old Phillip James Hughes of Rochester at milepost 164 in Bancroft Township.
KIMT
Missing trailer found in Dodge County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Rochester business has a lot to be thankful for. Dr. Melanie Brennan, CEO of Video EA Therapeutics says their trailer that was stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been found. Dr. Brennan says the trailer was found Thursday morning in Dodge County and credits the KIMT story on the theft that aired Wednesday night for the recovery.
Video: I-694 northbound closed in Oakdale as jackknifed semi hangs over bridge
I-694 is currently closed northbound in Oakdale as a semi-trailer hangs precariously from a bridge over the freeway. The semi jackknifed on the County Road 10 bridge over I-694, with the Minnesota Department of Transportation saying it expects the northbound interstate to be closed till around 10 p.m. At this...
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
KEYC
Jonnie Beans: to breakfast and beyond!
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday has that cozy cabin feel, tucked inside a historic building in Waseca. Inside the lower level of the Miller Armstrong building, Kelsey and Lisa instantly felt at home at Jonnie Beans, a family-friendly café that serves breakfast all day.
