Shapps confirms £700m investment in Sizewell C nuclear plant

The Government has confirmed funding for a nuclear energy plant in the UK for the first time in over 30 years.

Grant Shapps gave the Sizewell C nuclear station in Suffolk the green light with a £700m public stake.

He said the investment will be the “first step on the ladder to long-term energy independence,” and help move the UK from the “grip of high bills ushered in by Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.”

The project, he said, will also generate 10,000 jobs during construction, and “thousands more” in the supply chain.

