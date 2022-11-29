Read full article on original website
Related
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Reveals He Spends $5,000 A Day On Haircuts: 'I Need My Hair Done Every Five Minutes'
Diddy has revealed how much he pays his personal barber for a haircut, and it’s not what men usually cough up when it comes to grooming their hair. The Bad Boy Records mogul shared a message with his fans, telling them how much it takes to get his hair looking right. He explained that he always needs to look his best, given how much he’s on camera, so he’s reportedly always getting his hair checked every five minutes.
AOL Corp
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Says He Can Outrap Jay-Z During NoCap Beef
NBA YoungBoy made a controversial claim about Jay-Z. NBA YoungBoy and NoCap have been trading insults recently. Even though YoungBoy signed the young rapper to Never Broke Again, he has a bone to pick. According to YB, NoCap has no loyalty and is only out for himself. NoCap fired back, saying the YoungBoy is always looking for beef and that he doesn’t support his labelmates.
Diddy Shares Memories Of Kim Porter 4 Years After Her Death
On Wednesday (Nov. 15) — marking the fourth anniversary of Kim Porter’s death — Sean “Diddy” Combs shared heartfelt memories of his former lover and mother of three of his children on Instagram. The late-model and actress suddenly died from Pneumonia in 2018, she was 47 years old. “Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day,” Diddy captioned a photo of Porter wearing a crown and fur vest. “I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you & love you forever @ladykp [Purple Heart].”More from VIBE.comDiddy Talks Fatherhood Since Kim Porter's Death With Yung Miami: "I Really...
Fat Joe: Beef with 50 Cent Resulted in Losing $20 Million Michael Jordan Collaboration
Rapper Fat Joe has written a book with renowned hip-hop journalist, Shaheem Reid. In an excerpt featured on GQ’s website, the Bronx-raised hip-hop artist talks about losing a $20 million deal because of a hip-hop beef with perhaps the industry’s biggest antagonizer, Curtis Jackson AKA 50 Cent. In...
thesource.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
Kanye West Alleges That He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West claimed that Kim Kardashian was sleeping with Chris Paul.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Dives Deeper Into The Murder Of New Orleans Rapper Magnolia Shorty
'Hip Hop Homicides' host Van Lathan visits Magnolia Shorty's sister, who tells him about Carl Bridgewater and her life insurance policy.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life
Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Reference On “King’s Disease III”
Nas discussed his lyrics referencing Jay-Z while appearing on “The Daily Show.”. Nas has spoken about his lyrics from King’s Disease III that reference his longtime rival Jay-Z. Appearing on The Daily Show, Nas remarked that the legendary rapper posted a picture of his Grammys in response to the album.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Vlad Says Saweetie’s First Week Sales Could’ve Been 10x Higher If She Did An Interview With Him
Saweetie’s new EP is projected to sell 2K units in the first week. Saweetie is, once again, making headlines following the release of her EP, The Single Life. For one, she appeared to address her break-up with Quavo and her alleged shopping trip with Lil Baby. That moment, in particular, drew many reactions across the Internet. However, it’s possible that it also overshadowed the rest of her EP.
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Gucci Mane Delivers Visual For His Tribute ‘Letter To Takeoff’
Gucci Mane is reflecting on discovering the Migos and the life of Takeoff in a new video. The passing of Takeoff has left the Hip-Hop community reeling and searching for answers. His funeral brought together a plethora of fans and celebs who paid personal tribute to the rapper. As previously reported both Offset and Quavo paid their respects to their groupmate/family member, and now Gucci Mane is paying his respects as well.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Seemingly Taunted Kanye With Chris Paul Jerseys During CLB Rollout
It seems like Drake may have known something we didn’t. Drake and Kanye West were embroiled in a massive feud just about a year ago. This took place during the release of Donda and Certified Lover Boy. There were plenty of subliminal being thrown back and forth, however, Drake was a bit more direct with his hate.
hotnewhiphop.com
Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend
Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z
Just when you thought Beyoncé was done she might just be getting started. It is rumored she has two albums on the way. As per Madame Noire the Houston, Texas native might have more music coming our way; faster than we all thought. The speculation comes from a New York Times journalist who claims he was given […] The post Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com
Nipsey Hussle Immortalized As Wax Figure
Nipsey Hussle has been immortalized as a wax figure thanks to an artist named Mr. Officials, and the details are as accurate to life as can be. Mr. Officials shared clips of the new wax figure on his Instagram page with the piece of art looking identical to the late rapper who was shot and killed in his native Los Angeles, California, in March 2019.
Comments / 0