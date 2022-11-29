Read full article on original website
Food Lion provides 500,000 meals for Giving Tuesday as part of ‘Food Lion Feeds’
SALISBURY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – Food Lion announced Tuesday that the retailer is helping to provide 500,000 meals for Giving Tuesday through its Food Lion Feeds program. Partnering with longstanding partner Feeding America to combat food insecurity, Food Lion Feeds has worked to assist towns and cities since 2014. The...
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Man who lost everything on his EBT card flooded with donations
This is a story you might call a Thanksgiving blessing. It's about a man who thought he lost every cent he had on his food stamps card but ended up gaining so much more.
Senator, Church partner up to distribute turkey and Thanksgiving meals to families in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Sen. Raumesh Akbari and Christ Missionary Baptist Church teamed up to distribute turkey and Thanksgiving meals to Shelby County families in need. Organizers of the event said they’ve been feeding families in the community for nearly 28 years on Thanksgiving. “Inflation is high, wages...
