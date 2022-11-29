ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

WTOL-TV

Central Catholic wins Division II State Championship Thursday night

CANTON, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban's quest to return to the top of the Division II mountain in Ohio high school football will have to wait another season. For the second straight year, the Knights fell short in the state title game, this time in a 28-21 loss to Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
CANTON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Fredericktown basketball: Compete every day, focus on process

Heading into the 2022-2023 season, Fredericktown’s boys basketball team is bringing back some of its top players, and looks like a dangerous team in the Knox Morrow Conference. The team has eight returning lettermen, including reigning First-Team All-Conference member Kaid Carpenter, and All-Conference Honorable Mention recipient Brady Lester. Both...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Mount Vernon News

Baker, Hoam KMAC XC Runners of the Year, Hill tops in Golf

Mount Gilead’s Will Baker followed Indians’ graduate Michael Snopik as the 2022 KMAC boys Cross Country Runner of the Year (Snopik won in 2021), and Fredericktown’s Elsa Hoam, a first team selection last year, was the girls Cross Country Runner of the Year – Mount Gilead’s Michaela McGill won it in 2021.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
Mount Vernon News

MVNU pitcher McFadden named NAIA preseason All-American

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Relief pitcher Cruz McFadden of the Mount Vernon Nazarene University baseball team was named to the 2023 preseason baseball All-American Team by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) on Tuesday, Nov. 22. McFadden is coming off of a huge season on the mound for...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

4 Lady Cougars volleyball players named to CoSIDA Academic team

MOUNT VERNON – Shortly after four members of the Mount Vernon Nazarene men's soccer team and three members of the women's team were named to the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors) Academic All-District Team members for the 2022 calendar year, four members of the Lady Cougars women’s volleyball team landed on the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Mount Vernon News

7 Kenyon footballers named to Academic All-District Team

GAMBIER – Seven members of the Kenyon College football team were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, as selected by members of College Sports Communicators (CSC). The Owls’ list of honorees included Jack Baulig, Nate Braus, Jason Kessler, Finn Murray, Trenton Scherger, Nate Stuart and Chris Zaiser.
GAMBIER, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Ohio State Staff Development

Ohio State's football program could be on the verge of a significant coaching staff loss. Assistant coach Brian Hartline has been critical to the Buckeyes' success in recent years. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers also helps out with the offense as a whole, is arguably the best recruiter on the staff. He's also in charge of a wide receiver room that is probably the best in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2024 OL Jordan Seaton Had a “Very Eventful” Visit to Ohio State Saturday, Five-Star Safety KJ Bolden Feels Prioritized by OSU

Justin Frye has already made a big splash to start Ohio State’s 2024 offensive line class by landing the commitment of top-60 prospect Ian Moore. OSU is hoping to keep that momentum in offensive line recruiting going and has made a favorable impression on four-star Washington, D.C. offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State would host the No. 12 team in CFP’s new format

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If the college football season were to end today, Ohio State would make the College Football Playoffs … in 2024. The Rose Bowl, one of six major bowls, was the last in the group to agree to amend its current contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowing the current four-team […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

KCCC Landscape Program wins first place

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Career Center’s (KCCC) Landscape Design & Management program won first place at the seventh annual 2022 Ohio Nursery & Landscape Association’s (ONLA) Ohio High School Landscape Olympics (OHLO) at the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster, Ohio. ONLA’s Ohio High...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit

A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Phillip 'Phil' Leroy Graves

MOUNT VERNON – Phillip “Phil” Leroy Graves, 84, of Mount Vernon passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, at Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. Phil was born Nov. 20, 1938, in Bradford, Illinois, to John Morgan and Pauline {Cochran} Graves. Phil served in the Navy for several years....
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WHIZ

I-70 East Reopened in Zanesville

The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Yardbarker

Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
COLUMBUS, OH

