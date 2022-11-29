Read full article on original website
The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience
Men's Swim and Dive: Buckeyes remain unbeaten with win over Denison
This Ohio couple is giving away millions
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Ohio
WTOL-TV
Central Catholic wins Division II State Championship Thursday night
CANTON, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban's quest to return to the top of the Division II mountain in Ohio high school football will have to wait another season. For the second straight year, the Knights fell short in the state title game, this time in a 28-21 loss to Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Mount Vernon News
Fredericktown basketball: Compete every day, focus on process
Heading into the 2022-2023 season, Fredericktown’s boys basketball team is bringing back some of its top players, and looks like a dangerous team in the Knox Morrow Conference. The team has eight returning lettermen, including reigning First-Team All-Conference member Kaid Carpenter, and All-Conference Honorable Mention recipient Brady Lester. Both...
State Championship Preview: Ohio's top players, teams on display in Canton
The Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games kick off on tonight at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, and Spectrum will cover all seven games live on Spectrum News 1. The OHSAA Radio Network will also broadcast all seven games and the network has released...
Mount Vernon News
Baker, Hoam KMAC XC Runners of the Year, Hill tops in Golf
Mount Gilead’s Will Baker followed Indians’ graduate Michael Snopik as the 2022 KMAC boys Cross Country Runner of the Year (Snopik won in 2021), and Fredericktown’s Elsa Hoam, a first team selection last year, was the girls Cross Country Runner of the Year – Mount Gilead’s Michaela McGill won it in 2021.
Mount Vernon News
MVNU pitcher McFadden named NAIA preseason All-American
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Relief pitcher Cruz McFadden of the Mount Vernon Nazarene University baseball team was named to the 2023 preseason baseball All-American Team by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) on Tuesday, Nov. 22. McFadden is coming off of a huge season on the mound for...
Ohio Mr. Football winner announced
Lamar Sperling has rushed for over 3,500 yards and 55 touchdowns this season
Mount Vernon News
4 Lady Cougars volleyball players named to CoSIDA Academic team
MOUNT VERNON – Shortly after four members of the Mount Vernon Nazarene men's soccer team and three members of the women's team were named to the CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors) Academic All-District Team members for the 2022 calendar year, four members of the Lady Cougars women’s volleyball team landed on the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team.
Mount Vernon News
7 Kenyon footballers named to Academic All-District Team
GAMBIER – Seven members of the Kenyon College football team were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, as selected by members of College Sports Communicators (CSC). The Owls’ list of honorees included Jack Baulig, Nate Braus, Jason Kessler, Finn Murray, Trenton Scherger, Nate Stuart and Chris Zaiser.
Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss
Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
College Football World Reacts To Major Ohio State Staff Development
Ohio State's football program could be on the verge of a significant coaching staff loss. Assistant coach Brian Hartline has been critical to the Buckeyes' success in recent years. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers also helps out with the offense as a whole, is arguably the best recruiter on the staff. He's also in charge of a wide receiver room that is probably the best in the country.
WRs Coach Brian Hartline Not Leaving Ohio State For Cincinnati
Hartline was reportedly set to interview for the Bearcats' head coaching job in the near future.
Madison County community mourns volleyball coach killed in crash
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — The London community and others in Madison County are mourning the loss of a beloved local mother and volleyball coach. Jessica Ernst, 34, died after a car crash on Saturday morning. Parents of kids she coached said she was incredibly involved in the community. “She just is constantly so giving and […]
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2024 OL Jordan Seaton Had a “Very Eventful” Visit to Ohio State Saturday, Five-Star Safety KJ Bolden Feels Prioritized by OSU
Justin Frye has already made a big splash to start Ohio State’s 2024 offensive line class by landing the commitment of top-60 prospect Ian Moore. OSU is hoping to keep that momentum in offensive line recruiting going and has made a favorable impression on four-star Washington, D.C. offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.
Ohio State would host the No. 12 team in CFP’s new format
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If the college football season were to end today, Ohio State would make the College Football Playoffs … in 2024. The Rose Bowl, one of six major bowls, was the last in the group to agree to amend its current contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowing the current four-team […]
Ohio Mr. Football Award: See the complete list of winners since 1987
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling was named Ohio Mr. Football on Thursday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Sperling is the 36th winner of the annual award. The Ohio Mr. Football Award was given by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. It has been given by...
Mount Vernon News
KCCC Landscape Program wins first place
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Career Center’s (KCCC) Landscape Design & Management program won first place at the seventh annual 2022 Ohio Nursery & Landscape Association’s (ONLA) Ohio High School Landscape Olympics (OHLO) at the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster, Ohio. ONLA’s Ohio High...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit
A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
Mount Vernon News
Phillip 'Phil' Leroy Graves
MOUNT VERNON – Phillip “Phil” Leroy Graves, 84, of Mount Vernon passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, at Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. Phil was born Nov. 20, 1938, in Bradford, Illinois, to John Morgan and Pauline {Cochran} Graves. Phil served in the Navy for several years....
WHIZ
I-70 East Reopened in Zanesville
The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
