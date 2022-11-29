Read full article on original website
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth
Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Says He Has $1M For B.G. When He’s Released From Prison
Birdman suggested B.G. could be coming home soon. Gucci Mane’s celebrating the news of B.G.’s potential early release. Birdman suggested recently that the former Cash Money artists would be coming home soon. Though he didn’t say when B.G. would be out, the NOLA mogul said that he’d be back outside in a “few weeks.” There isn’t any confirmation surrounding these reports but Baby’s actively worked towards getting the 42-year-old rapper out of prison.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeToya Luckett Answers Why We Don’t See Many Girl Groups Anymore
The former Destiny’s Child member also questioned if label budgets were to blame for the lack of girl groups today. While attending the 2022 Soul Train Awards over the weekend, singer LeToya Luckett revealed her thoughts on why girl groups aren’t as prominent today. According to her, “me, myself & I” attitudes could be the reason behind the falling trend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend
Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Seemingly Taunted Kanye With Chris Paul Jerseys During CLB Rollout
It seems like Drake may have known something we didn’t. Drake and Kanye West were embroiled in a massive feud just about a year ago. This took place during the release of Donda and Certified Lover Boy. There were plenty of subliminal being thrown back and forth, however, Drake was a bit more direct with his hate.
hotnewhiphop.com
Metro Boomin Finally Drops Sophomore Album “Heroes & Villains”
It’s been a long time coming but finally, Metro Boomin unveiled his sophomore album, Heroes & Villains. The St. Louis producer dropped off his latest body of work in its entirety this morning following an impressive rollout. The 15-song effort finds Metro reuniting with his frequent collaborators while also...
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Shares Grandmaster Flash-Sampled “Players” Single
Coi Leray has officially dropped her new song “Players,” which features a distinct sample of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s 1982 hit, “The Message.”. The 25-year-old shows off her rapping skills on the catchy track with the overall message that “girls is players, too.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Hit-Boy Details Going Broke After Working With Beyoncé, Rihanna
The rapper-producer talked about making millions, supporting his friends, and losing his money in a matter of years. Famed producer Hit-Boy has a lot of credits under his belt. However, after collaborating with Jay-Z and Kanye West for their 2012 hit “N*ggas in Paris,” he admitted that he ended up with $0 in his bank account.
hotnewhiphop.com
Spotify Wrapped Reveals Top Artists & Songs Of 2022
Drake, Bad Bunny and more topped the list. The year is rapidly coming to an end. Spotify recently unveiled their highly anticipated 2022 Wrapped catalogue — a curated list of the year’s top artists, songs and podcasts. This year, Spotify is sharing more key features that showcase the way users listen to music. The streaming service will give a look at how users’ listening habits change throughout the day.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Shares His Shocking Spotify Wrapped Results
Drake’s most streamed artist of 2022 may surprise you. Drake’s dominance throughout the past decade of Hip-Hop cannot be overstated. Alongside Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, and Future, Drizzy has long been one of the defacto faces of rap. However, many lifelong Hip-Hop enthusiasts would cringe at any comparisons drawn between him and classic rap acts like Tupac Shakur. While their sounds and styles are practically polar opposites, that doesn’t mean that Drake doesn’t have respect and appreciation for the legendary West Coast artist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Will Smith Shares Rihanna’s Reaction To “Emancipation”
He also explained why “Emancipation” is more than just a movie about slavery, but a story of inspiration. Fans are happy to see Will Smith in a better space. Although the actor’s actions earlier this year at the Oscars have been widely condemned, Smith’s fans eagerly awaited his return to the spotlight. There were rumors that his latest film, Emancipation, would not see the light of day after Smith slapped Chris Rock. However, following explanations and apologies, the Fresh Prince icon is back in action.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future, Kodak Black, Lil Baby Dominate YouTube’s Top Songs
“WAIT FOR U,” “Super Gremlin,” and “Right On” made this year’s top 10 list. YouTube released its list of the top ten songs of the year, and a few hip-hop mainstays earned their place. Future, Kodak Black and Lil Baby all cracked 2022’s list with their trending rap songs and music videos.
hotnewhiphop.com
A$AP Rocky & Takeoff Deliver On Metro Boomin’s “Feel The Fiyaaaah”
The soulful penultimate track of Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains boasts an A$AP Rocky feature and an incredible posthumous performance from Takeoff. Metro Boomin’s long-awaited album, Heroes & Villains, has finally arrived. Prior to its arrival, the Boominati Worldwide founder unleashed an accompanying short film on YouTube. Yesterday, Metro also teased the features on the album by sharing several comic book covers to his Instagram profile. Once he did that, fans grew even more excited for his follow-up to 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, John Legend, Mustafa, and many other high-profile rappers were officially confirmed for the album.
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Praises Nas & 21 Savage Coming Together
Things took a turn when 21 questioned Nas’ relevancy, but the two hitmakers moved forward united, instead divided. After an intense viral moment involving Nas and 21 Savage circulated, the two came together for an epic moment in music. The hitmakers released their joint effort “One Mic, One Gun” following a controversial social media moment that caused 21 to receive backlash. Weeks ago, a clip from a Clubhouse conversation emerged showing 21 speaking about Nas’ relevancy.
hotnewhiphop.com
E-40 Fan Mistakes CeeLo Green For Bay Area Star
One Twitter user had a case of mistaken identity. E-40 and CeeLo Green are legends in their own right. The hip hop legends have never worked together musically, but that didn’t stop one fan from mistaking CeeLo for E-40. Twitter user @tivafox shared a photo of herself alongside Green at a bar.
hotnewhiphop.com
Finesse2Tymes Talks New Mixtape, “90 Days,” Overcoming Grudges & The Value Of Freedom
The Memphis-born rhymer isn’t taking his newfound freedom for granted. Check out all he has to say about his latest project in our new interview. In the 90 days following his release from prison in July 2022, Finesse2Tymes has done what most artists take years to accomplish. The East Memphis native has spent a lot of his life with jail time looming over him. However, he hasn’t let that define him, his career, or his potential. At 21 years of age, he started Memphis Greatest Underrated with artists like Moneybagg Yo and Black Youngsta. The collective is still making waves and continues to establish Memphis as the hot spot for hip-hop right now.
hotnewhiphop.com
Finesse2tymes Makes His Mark With “90 Days” Mixtape
New music has been coming in abundance in recent weeks, especially from Finesse2tymes. The “Summo” hitmaker has been chiefly showing out on single after single, and now he’s taking the world by storm with his 90 Days mixtape. Following a stint in jail that left him a...
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Talks Dating On “The Breakfast Club”
GloRilla dished on her viral videos, male fan base, dating in Memphis and more. GloRilla is not one to hold back when it comes to sharing her opinions. The “F.N.F” rapper stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club on Wednesday (November 30), and dished on everything from dating to signing with Yo Gotti’s CMG Records.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner
Jay-Z & Beyonce enjoyed dinner at Giorgio Baldi before Kanye West showed up. Kanye West has been out and about since announcing his bid for President. The 45-year old star recently had dinner with former nemesis Ray J and controversial alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos at Giorgio Baldi. West wasn’t the only star to hit up the famous Italian spot on Monday.
