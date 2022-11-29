Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Career Center gets creative for FFTH
MOUNT VERNON – The students and staff of Knox County Career Center (KCCC) have joined together to develop fun and creative activities to collect food and funds for Food For The Hungry (FFTH). KCCC has been a strong supporter of FFTH in the past. Knox County Career Center students...
Mount Vernon News
2022 Youth Philanthropy grant applications accepted through Dec. 30
MOUNT VERNON – Organizations wishing to apply for funding from the Knox County Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Initiative (YPI), in any amount up to $5,000, may apply through Friday, Dec. 30. Since its founding in 2012, YPI has awarded more than $190,000 to organizations serving Knox County youth. Organizations...
Mount Vernon News
Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District approved 10 organizations for 2023 grants
NEW PHILADELPHIA – Members of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) Board of Directors approved up to $1.1 million in grants to ten organizations at their meeting held Nov. 18, 2022. The Partners in Watershed Management Program (PWM), approved by the Board of Directors in June of 2009, provides...
Mount Vernon News
KCCC Landscape Program wins first place
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Career Center’s (KCCC) Landscape Design & Management program won first place at the seventh annual 2022 Ohio Nursery & Landscape Association’s (ONLA) Ohio High School Landscape Olympics (OHLO) at the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster, Ohio. ONLA’s Ohio High...
Mount Vernon News
Joyce L. Ferguson
MOUNT VERNON – Joyce L Ferguson, 82, of Zanesville, formerly of Mount Vernon, died 11 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at The Oaks at Bethesda in Zanesville. She was born Tuesday, July 23, 1940, in Mount Vernon, the daughter of Dean Franz and Mary (Robinson) Franz. She married Clyde Ferguson on Tuesday, June 28, 1959, and was Christian by faith.
Mount Vernon News
7 Kenyon footballers named to Academic All-District Team
GAMBIER – Seven members of the Kenyon College football team were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, as selected by members of College Sports Communicators (CSC). The Owls’ list of honorees included Jack Baulig, Nate Braus, Jason Kessler, Finn Murray, Trenton Scherger, Nate Stuart and Chris Zaiser.
Mount Vernon News
OSHP investigates 3-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton was operating a...
Mount Vernon News
Fredericktown basketball: Compete every day, focus on process
Heading into the 2022-2023 season, Fredericktown’s boys basketball team is bringing back some of its top players, and looks like a dangerous team in the Knox Morrow Conference. The team has eight returning lettermen, including reigning First-Team All-Conference member Kaid Carpenter, and All-Conference Honorable Mention recipient Brady Lester. Both...
