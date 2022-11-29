NEW PHILADELPHIA – Members of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) Board of Directors approved up to $1.1 million in grants to ten organizations at their meeting held Nov. 18, 2022. The Partners in Watershed Management Program (PWM), approved by the Board of Directors in June of 2009, provides...

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO