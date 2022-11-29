After a three-year hiatus, Knox County Park District’s Fire and Ice event is set to return this year at Honey Run Waterfall on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. One of Knox County’s flagship winter events, Fire and Ice faced difficulty during the pandemic. In 2020, social distancing protocols made it impossible to host a high volume of guests, even at an outdoor venue. In 2021, it was canceled due to inclement weather. However, organizers say it was worth bringing back, and 2022 was the right time.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO