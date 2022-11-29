Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Career Center gets creative for FFTH
MOUNT VERNON – The students and staff of Knox County Career Center (KCCC) have joined together to develop fun and creative activities to collect food and funds for Food For The Hungry (FFTH). KCCC has been a strong supporter of FFTH in the past. Knox County Career Center students...
Mount Vernon News
Park District restores Fire and Ice, a Food For The Hungry benefit
After a three-year hiatus, Knox County Park District’s Fire and Ice event is set to return this year at Honey Run Waterfall on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. One of Knox County’s flagship winter events, Fire and Ice faced difficulty during the pandemic. In 2020, social distancing protocols made it impossible to host a high volume of guests, even at an outdoor venue. In 2021, it was canceled due to inclement weather. However, organizers say it was worth bringing back, and 2022 was the right time.
Mount Vernon News
OSHP investigates 3-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton was operating a...
Mount Vernon News
Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District approved 10 organizations for 2023 grants
NEW PHILADELPHIA – Members of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) Board of Directors approved up to $1.1 million in grants to ten organizations at their meeting held Nov. 18, 2022. The Partners in Watershed Management Program (PWM), approved by the Board of Directors in June of 2009, provides...
Mount Vernon News
HIRING: Campus Safety Officer, Part-Time
Kenyon College seeks applicants for the position of Campus Safety Officer, Part-Time. For job posting and to apply electronically please visit:. https://careers.kenyon.edu/en-us/job/492926/campus-safety-officer-part-time.
Mount Vernon News
7 Kenyon footballers named to Academic All-District Team
GAMBIER – Seven members of the Kenyon College football team were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, as selected by members of College Sports Communicators (CSC). The Owls’ list of honorees included Jack Baulig, Nate Braus, Jason Kessler, Finn Murray, Trenton Scherger, Nate Stuart and Chris Zaiser.
Mount Vernon News
December 2022 Coming Events
Friday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. Recipe Exchange: Join us for our 8th annual cookie exchange. Prepare four dozen of your favorite cookies. Remember to bring the recipe, a container to transport your cookies home and an appetizer to share. Table service and drinks are provided. Monday, Dec. 5 at...
