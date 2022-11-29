COVID-19 cases have ramped up across the country in recent weeks. Now, the latest CDC report shows the majority of Arizona counties have high community levels of the virus. Eight counties — Apache, Cochise, Gila, Greenlee, La Paz, Navajo, Pima and Yuma — face high potential for health care system strain and a high level of severe illness. CDC guidelines say people there should mask up when indoors and use other safeguards.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO