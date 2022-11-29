Read full article on original website
Maricopa County attorney says any potential threats against election officials will be investigated
After county officials received threats in the aftermath of last month’s midterm elections, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will vigorously pursue any cases of intimidation made against them. Mitchell says that any threats against individuals cross the line and will be investigated. "Threats of violence, or statements...
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap: Cochise County’s refusal to certify is emblematic of AZ election denial
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week. This week, Cochise County refused to certify its results from the 2022 midterm elections. Now, a judge is getting involved. To discuss these happenings and more, The Show spoke with Doug Cole of HighGround and former Congressional...
Pima County recommends masking again as COVID-19 cases rise
Cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV are on the rise in Arizona. And now, the Arizona Department of Health Services says eight Arizona counties, including Pima County, have returned to a high level of COVID transmission. Maricopa County remains at medium community levels. That means once again, masks are recommended...
Arizona is seeing among highest rates of COVID-19 hospitalization in the U.S.
Arizona continues to report a high number of COVID-19 cases. It’s now the only state in the U.S. where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks every county at medium or high levels of COVID-19 transmission. And the state’s hospitals are noting upticks in demand. The U.S....
Most AZ counties now have high community levels of COVID-19
COVID-19 cases have ramped up across the country in recent weeks. Now, the latest CDC report shows the majority of Arizona counties have high community levels of the virus. Eight counties — Apache, Cochise, Gila, Greenlee, La Paz, Navajo, Pima and Yuma — face high potential for health care system strain and a high level of severe illness. CDC guidelines say people there should mask up when indoors and use other safeguards.
This company is building 4,500 affordable housing units in Phoenix, southern Arizona
Growing older is expensive. About 49% of adults between the ages of 55 and 66 had no personal retirement savings, according to 2017 Census Bureau figures. Two big expenses are medical and housing. But there’s a company that’s addressing one of those costs. Dan Richards is a partner...
Tempe mayor: Coyotes plan would be the best sports arena deal in Arizona history
Tempe voters will have the final say on a new entertainment district in the city — including an arena for the Arizona Coyotes. The Tempe City Council approved the team’s plan Nov. 29 for the more than $2 billion development and sending it to the ballot next spring.
Amid severe RSV season, Arizona reports slight drop in new cases
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, hit Arizona unseasonably early this year and cases have been surging exponentially. But for the first time in eight weeks, the state health department is reporting a slight decrease in new infections. The Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed more than 1,517 RSV cases this...
2 Scottsdale schools locked down, cleared following report of gunman on campus
Two Scottsdale schools were put on lockdown Friday morning after a student reported seeing someone with a gun. A school resource officer at Cactus Shadows High School contacted the Scottsdale Police Department on Friday morning, after a student reported seeing a school-aged male enter campus with what looked like a revolver. The high school and nearby Black Mountain Elementary School were put on lockdown.
Symptoms of flu, COVID-19 and RSV create difficulty diagnosing respiratory illnesses
Influenza, COVID-19 and RSV cases are ramping up in Arizona, and all present with similar symptoms: coughing, fever, congestion. But the way to treat each illness is different. Dr. Nick Staab is a medical epidemiologist with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. He says doctors have a hard time...
