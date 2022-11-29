ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Pima County recommends masking again as COVID-19 cases rise

Cases of COVID-19, flu and RSV are on the rise in Arizona. And now, the Arizona Department of Health Services says eight Arizona counties, including Pima County, have returned to a high level of COVID transmission. Maricopa County remains at medium community levels. That means once again, masks are recommended...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Most AZ counties now have high community levels of COVID-19

COVID-19 cases have ramped up across the country in recent weeks. Now, the latest CDC report shows the majority of Arizona counties have high community levels of the virus. Eight counties — Apache, Cochise, Gila, Greenlee, La Paz, Navajo, Pima and Yuma — face high potential for health care system strain and a high level of severe illness. CDC guidelines say people there should mask up when indoors and use other safeguards.
ARIZONA STATE
Amid severe RSV season, Arizona reports slight drop in new cases

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, hit Arizona unseasonably early this year and cases have been surging exponentially. But for the first time in eight weeks, the state health department is reporting a slight decrease in new infections. The Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed more than 1,517 RSV cases this...
ARIZONA STATE
2 Scottsdale schools locked down, cleared following report of gunman on campus

Two Scottsdale schools were put on lockdown Friday morning after a student reported seeing someone with a gun. A school resource officer at Cactus Shadows High School contacted the Scottsdale Police Department on Friday morning, after a student reported seeing a school-aged male enter campus with what looked like a revolver. The high school and nearby Black Mountain Elementary School were put on lockdown.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

