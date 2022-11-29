Falls man sentenced to years in prison for providing drugs that caused his wife's death

Read full article on original website
Dec. 2—A Schuylkill County man was arrested Thursday following a standoff during which he shot at troopers and struck an armored state police vehicle, troopers said. The 62-year-old man, whose name was not released by state police, was taken into custody following the incident at his residence in the 400 block of Rausch's Road in West Brunswick Township, troopers said.
A 45-year man who admitted to attacking a 70-year-old woman for not pulling her car forward in the drive-through of a St. Paul Burger King — the same place he stabbed a man in 2019 — was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison. Jason John Morales grabbed...
Gunfire broke out during a carjacking near Route 141 in Newport early Friday, setting off a lengthy car chase that ended with more shots exchanged near I-95 and Route 896 in Newark, police said. The suspect was killed during the incident, according to police. The activity clogged numerous roadways in...
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office seized over $5,000 from Afroman's Ohio home in a raid this August. That money was returned to the rapper on Tuesday, minus $400. Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman and is known for the songs "Because I Got High" and "Colt 45," accused the sheriff's department on Instagram of tampering with evidence and stealing the money.
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
A Wagner man was arrested in October after he sent a message via fax to a local television station, threatening to kill Gov. Kristi Noem, according to court documents. The man also emailed a circuit court judge and threatened her life. Jason Shields, 40, was indicted on Nov. 17 in...
A 44-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after being shot blocks from downtown Wilmington, according to Wilmington Police. Officers were called to a red apartment building in the 1000 block of N. Madison St. just before 2:15 p.m. for reports of the shooting. There, they found Lerrie Tate badly hurt. Tate...
