Falls man sentenced to years in prison for providing drugs that caused his wife's death

Dec. 2—A Schuylkill County man was arrested Thursday following a standoff during which he shot at troopers and struck an armored state police vehicle, troopers said. The 62-year-old man, whose name was not released by state police, was taken into custody following the incident at his residence in the 400 block of Rausch's Road in West Brunswick Township, troopers said.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO