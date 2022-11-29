Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SHERIFF: Man arrested in Henderson County after evading arrest in stolen 4-wheeler
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Tuesday after being accused of driving away in a 4-wheeler from a sheriff’s deputy, said officials. A deputy saw a man driving on a county road around 2:15 p.m. Law enforcement tried to conduct a traffic stop because the 4-wheeler did not […]
Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected in 6-year-old boy's death
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — Authorities are investigating a possible carbon monoxide poisoning after a 6-year-old boy died November 26. "This is a tragic situation that we're just trying to get to the bottom of," said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Hillhouse said Gun Barrel City police and firefighters...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive
Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
Local singer dies in Anderson County crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A local singer died in a car crash Tuesday night in Anderson County. Devany Betancourt, 18, also known by her stage name as Divina was in a crash involving two vehicles on US Highway 175. The preliminary investigation indicates Betancourt was a passenger in the...
KLTV
2 teens in custody after barricaded person situation at Gun Barrel City home
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A standoff situation at a home in Gun Barrel City has come to an end with two teenagers in custody. Gun Barrel City Police Chief Andrew Williams said two teenagers, a 15-year-old male and a 18-year-old female are in custody following the situation. According...
Skeletal remains found in Rains County
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office found human skeletal remains in Rains County on Wednesday, said law enforcement. The Texas Rangers also assisted with the investigation. Authorities said they also found other “evidentiary items.” The remains were sent to the University of North Texas to identify the person. “Our […]
Teens detained after 4-hour standoff at Gun Barrel City home
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — An 18-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy were detained after a roughly four-hour standoff involving a high-power rifle at a Gun Barrel City home Wednesday. Gun Barrel City police officers responded to the area of the 100 block of Bedfords Bend to reported shots fired....
57-Year-Old Teresa Reyes Killed In A Fatal Crash In Van Zandt County (Van Zandt County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday night in Van Zandt County. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 13000 block of Audelia Road.
On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined a man called 911 saying he had been shot. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment had multiple bullet holes. Due to the nature of the call and no answer to a door knock, officers broke down the door and found Amanuel Negash, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
Human remains found on property in Rains County
RAINS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers have been called in to help identify some human skeletal remains that were found in Rains County on Wednesday. Investigators from Rains and Hunt counties are assisting the Texas Rangers in this probe. They said the skeletal remains, along with other evidence, were found on a property off Highway 276.
Missing teenager found, adult male arrested in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An investigation into a runaway juvenile resulted in her being found at a residence in Rusk County by law enforcement. Law enforcement has been searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 27. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, she was found at a residence off […]
Two 18-Year-Olds Killed In A Fatal Motor-Vehicle Crash In Anderson County (Anderson County, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Anderson County. Officials confirmed that one teenager died due to the motor-vehicle accident.
YAHOO!
New charge filed in 2021 chase, crash on Lake Ray Hubbard bridge
Dec. 1—A Garland man is facing a new misdemeanor charge in connection with a 2021 case in which he allegedly robbed an Amazon delivery driver and led police on a chase across North Texas that ended in a crash on the Lake Ray Hubbard bridge. Fernando Calderon was charged...
fox44news.com
Two apprehended in Fairfield smash-and-grab burglary
FAIRFIELD, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people suspected of burglary have been apprehended by Navarro County detectives and Freestone County Sheriff’s deputies. The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office obtained information Wednesday on a burglary investigation which led detectives to the 100 block of W. Reunion Street in Fairfield. Navarro County detectives, along with Freestone County Sheriff’s deputies, found and apprehended two people suspected to be involved in a smash-and-grab style burglary at the Interstate 45 Quick Stop located in the 16000 block of I-45 West in Navarro County.
easttexasradio.com
Greenville Police Investigating Teen’s Death
The Greenville Police Department has released a statement indicating it is investigating a death of a teenager. Reportedly it started on Nov. 22 after an officer responded to a call about a deceased person on Henry St. Officers found a deceased 17-year-old white female. The department released no other information.
easttexasradio.com
Wood County Indicted Constble Out On Bond
Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith appeared before a federal judge Tuesday. Smith is out on a sealed bond. A federal grand jury indicted Smith for directing his police dog to bite a suspect who did not pose a threat. The order resulted in bodily injury to the suspect. Judge Jeremy Kernodle will hear the case on Jan. 9, and if convicted, Smith faces up to ten years in federal prison.
kjluradio.com
Three career criminals arrested following police pursuit in Dallas County
Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice has sharp words for the Missouri Probation and Parole board following a triple arrest earlier this week. A citizen contacted sheriff’s in both Dallas and Polk Counties Tuesday about a suspicious car lurking around a friend’s barn lot. The witness followed the car, keeping deputies aware of their location. Several passengers in the suspect car then began throwing items out the window, including an air compressor and electric saw.
KLTV
Wills Point woman dead after crash into rig
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Wills Point woman died after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on Wednesday night. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus, Teresa Reyes, was traveling eastbound on US Highway 80 while the driver of a 2013 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling westbound and attempted to make a left turn into a private drive. The report states that Reyes failed to control her vehicle’s speed and collided with the trailer. It was later assessed that Reyes was apparently attempting to watch a movie on her cellphone at the time of the crash.
wbap.com
Horrific Fatal Crash During Police Chase from Garland to Richardson
Richardson TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Garland police were involved in a car chase that started late last ight in Garland and ended in Richardson with the violent crash of a Dodge Challenger and a pickup truck at the intersection of Greenville and Centennial in Richardson. WFAA photo-journalist Mke Frbes caught...
DPS: Driver dies in crash with semi on US Highway 80
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after a crash on US 80, one mile east of Wills Point, on Wednesday. Teresa R. Reyes, 57 of Wills Point, was driving east in a 2014 Ford Focus on US 80 when they crashed into a semi truck at 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, according to […]
Comments / 0