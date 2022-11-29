ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m....
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

17-year-old shot in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager is expected to survive after being shot Thursday evening in Waterbury, according to police. The teen was found at about 5:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Scott Road, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital to be treated. About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a […]
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man, 36, reported missing

BRISTOL – Police are looking for a man who has gone missing from Bristol. A Silver Alert has been issued for 36-year-old Luis Ocasio, who has been missing since Thursday. He has been described as white/Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. The Bristol resident stands 5 foot, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigate shooting on Main Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area. While officers were investigating the scene, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman arrested for robbing two men in Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for robbing two men in Farmington back in September. Farmington police charged 25-year-old Maryelizabeth Bradford of Hartford with home invasion, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, unlawful restraint, second-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny.
FARMINGTON, CT
News 12

Police: Suspected killer of 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury

Officials say Christopher Francisquini, the man accused of killing his 11-month-old baby in Naugatuck, has been found. Police say he was located at a bus stop in Waterbury after receiving a tip around 3 p.m. Friday from a resident who spotted Francisquini. Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call to apprehend the suspect.
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Hospitalized After Being Shot in Waterbury

A 17-year-old has been taken to the hospital after he was shot in Waterbury Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened on Scott Road at about 5 p.m. Responding officers found the teen and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers are looking for the...
WATERBURY, CT
YAHOO!

FBI: Man suspected in string of bank robberies, including in Keene, arrested

Dec. 2—A Massachusetts man suspected of robbing more than a dozen banks in various towns and cities off Interstate 91, including two in this area, has been arrested, according to an FBI spokeswoman. Law-enforcement officers arrested Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Mass., at his home Thursday on a federal...
KEENE, NH
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: No arrests yet in Waterbury triple shooting

Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Pleads Guilty to Her 2021 Murder

The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has pleaded guilty to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

3 shot on West Main Street in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after three men were shot Tuesday evening, according to authorities. Officers identified the victims as a 43-year-old, a 42-year-old, and a 26-year-old, all from Waterbury. Their names have not yet been released. Waterbury police said they were sent to Otto’s Convenience Store and Smoke Shop, located at […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury parking lot murder suspect arrested in Puerto Rico

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury convenience store was arrested in Puerto Rico. Waterbury police confirmed that Gelson Cruz, 22, was extradited to their headquarters on Wednesday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force. Cruz...
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy