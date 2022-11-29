Read full article on original website
Woman critical after struck by school bus in Connecticut
A woman is in critical condition after they were struck by a school bus in Connecticut Friday morning, according to authorities.
Naugatuck murder suspect apprehended: Police
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Christopher Francisquini, the Naugatuck man wanted for the death of his 11-month-old daughter, has been apprehended, according to police. Francisquini, 31, is accused of killing his daughter Camilla on Nov. 18. He was apprehended on the 400 block of Grand Street in Waterbury at 3:05 p.m....
17-year-old shot in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager is expected to survive after being shot Thursday evening in Waterbury, according to police. The teen was found at about 5:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Scott Road, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital to be treated. About 20 minutes later, officers responded to a […]
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested for DUI After Allegedly Driving Through Meriden Construction Zone
Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man that's accused of driving through a highway construction zone while under the influence Thursday. Authorities said an officer in the area of Interstate 691 West witnessed a person driving erratically at about 8:15 p.m. The officer was in the area to oversee...
Bristol Press
Bristol man, 36, reported missing
BRISTOL – Police are looking for a man who has gone missing from Bristol. A Silver Alert has been issued for 36-year-old Luis Ocasio, who has been missing since Thursday. He has been described as white/Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. The Bristol resident stands 5 foot, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
Hartford police investigate shooting on Main Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area. While officers were investigating the scene, […]
Eyewitness News
Woman arrested for robbing two men in Farmington
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested for robbing two men in Farmington back in September. Farmington police charged 25-year-old Maryelizabeth Bradford of Hartford with home invasion, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit second-degree assault, unlawful restraint, second-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny.
Eyewitness News
2 arrested for attempting to scam Starbucks in 3 states with stolen credit card
NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Two men are accused of trying to purchase and fraudulently return items to Starbucks locations in three states, including in Connecticut. Antwone Washington, 30, of Far Rockaway , NY, and Dante Shirfield Isaac, 31, of Hartford, face a list of charges, according to East Lyme police.
News 12
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
NBC Connecticut
YAHOO!
FBI: Man suspected in string of bank robberies, including in Keene, arrested
Dec. 2—A Massachusetts man suspected of robbing more than a dozen banks in various towns and cities off Interstate 91, including two in this area, has been arrested, according to an FBI spokeswoman. Law-enforcement officers arrested Taylor Dziczek, 30, of Chicopee, Mass., at his home Thursday on a federal...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: No arrests yet in Waterbury triple shooting
Over 10,000 outages reported across the state as heavy rain, wind gusts hit CT. Thousands of power outages are reported across the state Wednesday evening as heavy rain and wind gusts pass through Connecticut. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A winter chill tomorrow... then, after some drier weather, another storm system...
Bristol Press
Hartford man pleads not guilty to robbing someone at gunpoint at Bristol ATM, leading police on pursuit
BRISTOL – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty to leading police on a pursuit that ended in a car accident after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. William Walker, 31, appeared this week in New Britain Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to a number of felony charges.
Eyewitness News
NBC Connecticut
Boyfriend of New Haven Mother Pleads Guilty to Her 2021 Murder
The boyfriend of a mother that was killed last year in New Haven has pleaded guilty to her murder. The Office of the State's Attorney said Alessia Mesquita, who would have been 30, was shot and killed outside of a parked car. Their 1-year-old child saw the murder happen, police said.
3 shot on West Main Street in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after three men were shot Tuesday evening, according to authorities. Officers identified the victims as a 43-year-old, a 42-year-old, and a 26-year-old, all from Waterbury. Their names have not yet been released. Waterbury police said they were sent to Otto’s Convenience Store and Smoke Shop, located at […]
Bristol Press
Five people taken to hospital following car crash in Southington involving wheel chair van from local group home
SOUTHINGTON – Five people were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a two-car crash involving a wheelchair van from a local group home. Firefighters said none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The crash was reported around 11:36 a.m., in the area of West Street and...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury parking lot murder suspect arrested in Puerto Rico
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Waterbury convenience store was arrested in Puerto Rico. Waterbury police confirmed that Gelson Cruz, 22, was extradited to their headquarters on Wednesday by detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force. Cruz...
