ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HelloBeautiful

The Best Looks From Porsha And Simon’s Star-Studded Wedding

By Shannon Dawson
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xUFm_0jRYaatH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MGJ4_0jRYaatH00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Porsha Williams finally tied the knot with Simon Guobadia over the weekend. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated the big occasion with two star-studded wedding receptions filled with their close loved ones and family.

On Nov. 25, Williams, 41, and Guobadia, 57 kicked off their wedding extravaganza with a traditional Nigeran common law ceremony at the ritzy Four Season Hotel. One picture posted to Porsha’s Instagram account captured the star wearing a custom Edo wedding gown courtesy of African fashion designer Lakimmy, according to PEOPLE . The Pursuit of Porsha author completed her wedding look with traditional Benin coral beads and an elegant okuku headpiece. Guobadia opted for a white tunic which he paired with a long white skirt and traditional beads that looked similar to his wifey. Guobadia hails from Benin City, the Edo State of Nigeria.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Author (@porsha4real)

Later, Williams changed into two gowns carefully crafted by designer Tabik. One was royal blue and the other was a rich gold color.

“Guests were also asked to follow suit by wearing traditional or formal Nigerian-inspired attire in the colors of the day: purple and teal,” according to the outlet.

Ahead of the nuptials, Williams said she was “ridiculously excited” to walk down the aisle with her husband.

“I am just so ready. I’m not even nervous,” she continued. “I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited.”

Guobadia on the other hand was a bit “nervous” about the big day.

“When you say you’re a little nervous, and you’re about to walk down the aisle, people are thinking, ‘Uh-oh,'” he explained. “But my nervousness comes from the family members and friends who I haven’t seen in a long time coming into Atlanta!”

The fun didn’t stop there. On Nov. 26, Williams and her hubby kept the romance flowing with a second wedding ceremony, where a number of star-studded celebs were in attendance.  This time, the pair opted for a lavish white wedding ceremony.

Porsha shined in a beautiful ballroom wedding gown that featured floral detailing. She completed her stunning wedding ensemble with a gleaming white crown. Guobadia opted for a Black general suit.

Attendees put on their best attire in honor of the big occasion, too. Here are some of our favorite looks from Porsha and Simon’s stunning wedding ceremony.

1. NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh

Nene Leakes and her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh showed up and showed out at Porsha and Simon’s wedding. Leakes dazzled in a shimmering steel chain gown that showed off her bodacious figure. Her boo Sioh opted for a sleek black suit.

2. Yandy Smith & Mendecees

Yandi Smith shined in a Matopeda Atelier gown that showed off her chiseled legs through a sexy frontal slit. Mendecees complimented his wifey’s look with a handsome suit courtesy of Eaden Myles.

3. Da Brat & Jesseca Harris-Dupart

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart arrived at Porsha and Simon’s wedding in style.

Jesseca served up face and body in a black and white corset dress courtesy of Matopeda Atelier. The hair care guru completed the stunning look with shiny pearl earrings and a 70’s style updo. Da Brat kept things simple with a sleek tuxedo.

4. Kandi & Todd Tucker

Fresh off her stunning Soul Train Award performance, Kandi Burruss left no crumbs in a waist-hugging Yousef Aljasmi Dress that she paired with Jimmy Choo shoes. The reality TV star jazzed the look up with statement jewelry courtesy of Deep Gurnani. Her hubby Todd opted for a simple look, sporting a black blazer and fitted slacks.

5. Monyetta Shaw & Heath Carter

Monyetta shaw showed off her curvaceous figure in a flower-embroidered Matopeda Atelier dress. Her husband, Heath Carter, wore a beautiful Miguel Wilson tuxedo that almost matched the star’s elegant dress.

6. Monique Rodriguez and Melvin Rodriguez

Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics stormed Porsha and Simon’s wedding in a head-turning Albina Dyla dress. Her hubby Melvin Rodriguez came dressed to impress in a charming Balmain suit.

7. Toya Johnson & Robert Rushing

Toya Johnson served up face and body in an Albina Dyla dress. Her hubby Robert Rushing opted for a sleek suit designed by Connaisseur Paris.

8. Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey celebrated the nuptials of Porsha and Simon in a lacy Jovani Fashions dress. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star tied the look together with a slicked-back braided ponytail and black heels.

9. Aminat Mcclure

Gleam Beauty CEO Aminat Mcclure attended the wedding in a shiny Lint Boutique gown that showed off her busty upper half.

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
People

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — in American Ceremony: All the Details

After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and customary ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and businessman tied the knot again in a second, American wedding on Saturday Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are celebrating their love two times over! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, and the Nigerian-born businessman, 57, tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday, which was planned by Eliana Baucicault of Elly B events. The...
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
People

Porsha Williams Says Her 7 Bridal Gowns Between Her Double Weddings Made a 'Fashion Extravaganza'

Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Porsha Williams wed Simon Guobadia during weekend-long nuptials that included Nigerian and American ceremonies When Porsha Williams wed her husband, Simon Guobadia, during their weekend-long nuptials, she made sure she had all of the fashion grounds covered. Over the weekend, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 41, and the Nigerian businessman, 57, said their "I Dos" over the course of two wedding ceremonies that spanned across cultures — and an elaborate seven-gown collection worn by the bride herself!    Described by the bride as a "true fashion extravaganza,"...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
bravotv.com

Cynthia Bailey Reveals She "Just Started Dating" Someone: “I Am in Love!”

The newly single RHOA alum has been working on the most important relationship of all, amid her divorce. Newly single The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey is finding love in all the right places. Sharing a stunning Instagram selfie on Friday, November 11, she gave an update on her love life — but it had absolutely nothing to do with romance.
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Black Enterprise

‘We Are Friends Only’: Cynthia Bailey Denies Rumors She Rekindled Romance With Ex-Husband Peter Thomas

Cynthia Bailey might be divorcing Mike Hill, but she isn’t trying to rebound with her ex-husband, Peter Thomas. The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum was forced to clear up speculation after a since-deleted post appeared on her official Facebook page of a throwback photo with Thomas and the caption “officially coming home,” The Shade Room reports. After it was shared over 3,000 times and flooded with comments from fans, Bailey released a statement shutting down the speculation.
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
Black Enterprise

Kevin Hart Reveals He and His Mother Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Philadelphia

Kevin Hart did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth, but the comedian says his mother was tough as nails. According to Complex, Hart appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by fellow Philadelphian rapper Gillie Da King and his cousin, Wallo267. During the discussion, Hart revealed that he and his mother were robbed when he was a kid in Philadelphia.
HipHopWired

La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club

La La Anthony attended the grand opening of Carmelo Anthony's new club 9 Jones and was overheard saying the space "felt like home." The post La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
toofab.com

NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old

On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy