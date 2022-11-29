ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Lance Gross Enjoys A Family Fun Day At Disneyland With Wife Rebecca And Kiddos

By Janeé Bolden
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pG5uW_0jRYaZxQ00

Give Lance Gross kudos for doing Dad duty at Disneyland this weekend!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTDWZ_0jRYaZxQ00

Source: Courtesy / Disneyland Resort

On Sunday, November 27, Lance Gross, his wife Rebecca, and his children Berkeley and Lennon visited Disneyland Resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1RMW_0jRYaZxQ00

Source: Courtesy / Disneyland Resort

The Gross family was photographed during a delightful moment at Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. We love how Bec and Berkeley wore matching ears and Lance and Lennon went with red caps. Does your family do Disney trips? Do you guys like to match or prefer to do your own thing in terms of style? What are your favorite rides and parts of the park to explore? We hope the Gross family got a chance to check out the new Wakanda features at the Avengers Campus.

There are currently special offerings at Disney California Adventure Park as well as an art installation in Downtown Disney District that pay homage to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which will be available from the film’s release date (Nov. 11, 2022) through Jan. 8, 2023.

Downtown Disney District will display a special mural created by artist Nikkolas Smith, who previously created the art installation “King Chad.”

At Avengers Campus, guests may encounter the next warrior taking on the legendary mantle of the Black Panther. Plus, M’Baku will invite recruits at Avengers Campus to join in the all-new “The Way of the Jabari” experience.

Near the site of the Collector’s Fortress, The Black Panther Celebration Garden will honor the legacy of the Black Panther in Wakandan lore.

The Flavors of Wakanda marketplace in the Hollywood Backlot will serve traditional African dishes, while Shawarma Palace and Shawarma Palace Too will feature the Wakandan roasted pork wrap. Guests can also find Shuri’s gauntlet at select locations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
ANAHEIM, CA
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Orange County 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Orange county this year? This post covers Christmas Orange County 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Orange County, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

6 Ways to Experience a California Christmas in Long Beach This December

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in Long Beach. If you’re in the Los Angeles area this December, don’t sleep on Long Beach! This city truly has it all—ritzy glitzy boutiques are balanced with relaxed local restaurants, and the LA excitement is subdued by the laid-back coastal atmosphere. It’s the seventh-most populated city in California for a reason, and it only gets better around this time of year! From top-tier gift shopping to boat parades through Italian-styled canals and some of the freshest seafood around, Long Beach provides the ultimate California Christmas experience. Here are six ways to spend December in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
iheart.com

There's A Tamale Festival Happening THIS Weekend In Long Beach!

Do you love tamales? There is an international tamale festival coming to Long Beach this weekend!. Bucket Listers teamed up with LB Living to bring the Long Beach International Tamale Festival back for their second year at Long Beach City College. The festival will have tamales from all different regions of Latin America along with Latin-inspired dishes, drinks, tequila tastings, live music, art workshops for kids, performances, shopping, best homemade tamales contest and more! The festival takes place on Sunday, December 4th with general admission tickets being $15 and the VIP tickets being $45.50. The VIP tickets include a VIP designated area, VIP bar, 1 tamale, 1 beer, tequila tasting and a collectable enamel pin. For more information or to buy your tickets, click here.
LONG BEACH, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA

What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CarBuzz.com

Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)

If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park set for Dec. 10

Come Celebrate the Magic of Christmas on Saturday, December 10, for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances by the All-American Boys Chorus and Bolsa Grande High School Choir as well as free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8

This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!. Dec. 2. LA Comic Con. LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland

Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelawaits.com

5 Reasons To Skip LAX And Fly Into Long Beach For Your Next Trip To LA

It’s one of those airport codes we all know off the top of our heads: LAX. Los Angeles International Airport is a California landmark in its own right, with the iconic arched legs of its Theme Building right up there with Hollywood Sign and the Santa Monica Pier. But look beyond the Tinseltown façade and what lies beneath is an airport the travel company Frommer’s calls the third worst in America — behind only Newark Liberty International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia.
LONG BEACH, CA
saintscroll.com

Humans of San Dimas – Camille Calderon

“Performing just means I’m able to share what I love with people and just being able to express myself. Music has always been something I turn to when I’m having a bad day, or if there’s something going on in my life. That’s always been an outlet for me. The way I look at it is that music heals people just like it heals me everytime I perform. I just love sharing that with people.” – Senior, Camille Calderon.
SAN DIMAS, CA
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy